"Tough fight for him" - John McCarthy and Josh Thomson preview Nate Diaz vs. Michael Chandler

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson believe it makes perfect sense for the UFC to book a fight between Nate Diaz and Michael Chandler next. Diaz and Chandler seem willing to face each other in a matchup that, if booked, could well be the Stockton native's farewell fight in the promotion.

According to McCarthy and Thomson, Chandler is an extremely difficult matchup for Diaz, who's often struggled against good wrestlers throughout his career. The duo also opined that Chandler is physically stronger than Diaz and that the southpaw's jiu-jitsu game is unlikely to work on 'Iron' in a potential clash.

If Diaz goes off with a loss to his name, it won't be such a bad look for the UFC to let their superstar bid farewell, feels Thomson. During an episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast, McCarthy stated:

"It's going to be a tough fight for him [Diaz]... that's gonna be a very difficult fight for Nate to win, in my opinion. I love Nate but good wrestlers have always been his kryptonite... Chandler is a good wrestler. Chandler is physically strong whereas Nate's not that strong of a guy. His submissions are good but they're not going to catch Chandler, especially as the fight goes on and on."

Nate Diaz expresses displeasure at the UFC's reluctance to book his next fight

Nate Diaz has yet again expressed his frustration at the promotion's apparent reluctance to book his next fight. Diaz has just one fight remaining on his current contract with the UFC and hasn't shown any willingness to renew the same. He has been publicly demanding that the UFC book his next fight as soon as possible, but his requests seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

Diaz was initially eager to fight Dustin Poirier and vice-versa, but that fight didn't come to fruition. Diaz also seems keen to fight Chandler. Despite both fighters willing to share the octagon, there hasn't been any official announcement about a potential clash between the pair yet.

In a series of recent tweets, Diaz put the UFC brass on blast for putting him "on ice" for almost a year and urged the promotion to book his next fight immediately.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 UFC got me on ice for a year now chandlers obviously ready to fight send a contract it’s time UFC got me on ice for a year now chandlers obviously ready to fight send a contract it’s time https://t.co/YJBWEu790F

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Taking a piss on the ufc pi

I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won’t cut me Taking a piss on the ufc pi I could do this cause I get paid more than all uguys and they won’t cut me https://t.co/doiOxUOh4y

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 And here’s 🖕🏼for bitchass venum ufc gear 2 And here’s 🖕🏼for bitchass venum ufc gear 2

