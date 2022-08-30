"Can you imagine the trash talking?" - John McCarthy and Josh Thomson suggest brash opponent for Darren Till's comeback fight

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson have picked out Sean Strickland as a possible opponent for the returning Darren Till.

In a new episode of the Weighing In podcast, Thomson and McCarthy reacted to Till's recent comments regarding an octagon comeback. McCarthy stated:

"Darren Till vs. Sean Strickland. That would be a fun fight. Oh dude, it would be great."

Watch the duo discuss Darren Till's return below:

Thompson weighed in about the possible fight against Strickland saying:

"I'd love to see that fight. Sign me up for that fight. Can you imagine the trash talking between those two guys. F****** amazing, I'd love to see that fight."

Darren Till revealed during a recent interview that he's two months away from a comeback, while stating that he hopes to fight at least twice by the end of the year. Since losing his title fight against Tyron Woodley, the Brit has gone 1-4 in his last 5 outings.

Darren Till aims to fight twice in the next four months and get his career back on track.

The middleweight division boasts some of the best fighters in the UFC, with Paulo Costa and Andre Muniz as the only two fighters who haven't been booked for a fight for the rest of the year. However, Till expects to come back with a vengeance and will be aiming to return to winning ways after a poor run in recent times.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland suffered a brutal knockout at the hands of Alex Pereira in his last fight and is now scheduled to face Jared Cannonier at UFC Fight Night in October.

Israel Adesanya believes Darren Till can beat Paulo Costa to earn potential title shot

Current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya gave his thoughts on Darren Till earning a shot at the title. In the latest video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Last Stylebender' spoke to City Kickboxing teammate Dan Hooker and stated that a win over Paulo Costa would surely put him in contention on his return.

"I want to see Till fight Paulo Costa. I think he beats him. And then he can finally get a title shot. [laughs]. I might allow it. I might allow it, any excuse to go to row two."

Watch Israel Adesanya talk about Paulo Costa below:

Till is currently ranked No.9 in the middleweight division and will need to return to his best form to ascend to the rankings to earn a title shot. A fight with Paulo Costa would do wonders for him in the division, but after suffering through injuries and form, the Englishman will have his work massively cut out.

'Izzy', meanwhile, has been extremely dominant at middleweight throughout his time in the UFC and is set to face Alex Pereira, the only man to have knocked out Adesanya, albeit in the sport of kickboxing.

