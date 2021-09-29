"I love that about him" - John McCarthy lauds Nick Diaz for being honest in his interview with Brett Okamoto before UFC 266

John McCarthy praised Nick Diaz for being honest about his feelings on fighting in his interview with Brett Okamoto prior to UFC 266.

McCarthy gave his take on Diaz's pre-fight interview on a recent episode of his Weighing In podcast. The former UFC referee said:

"I know people talked about the interview that Nick had with Brett Okamoto. I understand why people were concerned and everything. The one thing that I want you to know, Nick's being honest. Don't you like the fact that someone is actually being honest with you and looking at things and not sitting there and hyping something, just being honest with the way he looks at it. Being honest like 'No man I don't like to fight. No man all these guys are f****** liars... you're afraid going in there because bad things can happen.' He's being honest, I love that about him."

Watch John McCarthy's take on Nick Diaz's interview with Brett Okamoto below:

Many MMA fans and fighters were worried about Nick Diaz after he revealed how he felt about fighting in that interview. Some were also concerned about Diaz after he seemingly appeared slow while shadow boxing for the cameras ahead of his return to action.

The Stockton native admitted that he has a lot of resentment for the sport of MMA. The former interim UFC welterweight title challenger also suggested that rematching Lawler all these years later was stupid and he would have preferred making a comeback against 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman instead.

Nick Diaz openly questioned why he had taken the fight. The 38-year-old spoke candidly about how he had never felt confident prior to any of his appearances. He revealed he was feeling the same way ahead of his bout against Robbie Lawler last weekend.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Looked like someone who had to fight, not someone who wanted to fight. Obviously, he told us that beforehand and he wasn't lying. Still, admirable effort from Nick Diaz. Legend. Represented himself fine tonight I thought, given the circumstances. Looked like someone who had to fight, not someone who wanted to fight. Obviously, he told us that beforehand and he wasn't lying. Still, admirable effort from Nick Diaz. Legend. Represented himself fine tonight I thought, given the circumstances.

Robbie Lawler crashed Nick Diaz's return party at UFC 266

Nick Diaz faced Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 for the second time. The Stockton native had not been in action for over six years before he fought 'Ruthless' on September 25.

Also Read

Diaz outstruck the former welterweight champion in the first two rounds. However, he was clearly exhausted when the third round began. Lawler knocked down the fan favorite in the third round with a check hook. He was awarded a TKO victory after Diaz chose not to return to his feet.

Mark Hunt's lawsuit against the UFC may be a big win for the fighters - read more here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard