Michael Bisping reacts to Nick Diaz looking "slow" while shadow boxing

Michael Bisping has reacted to the criticism Nick Diaz has been getting for looking slow while shadow boxing. The Stockton native was throwing hands for the cameras ahead of his bout against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

Bisping shut down Diaz's critics in the most recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

"When he's doing his shadow boxing for the cameras, he looked a little laboured and a little slow. But guess what? A lot of people do. Do you know why? because you despise that sh*t... I think when we saw Nick Diaz do it the other day, he was just kind of doing that. He was just kind of going through the motions, he has to do it.

"He's a professional, so he's going to do it. But I don't think he was trying to put on a performance where everyone goes 'Wow, did you see the speed of that shadow boxing?' No, Nick's a chill guy, that's not what he was doing at all. He's like 'alright I gotta shadow box a bit for the camera, there's no one there. I'm not fighting my opponent. I'm not wasting nervous energy, I'm not getting psyched up for no reason.'"

Watch Michael Bisping react to Nick Diaz's shadow boxing in the video below:

Michael Bisping also lauded Diaz for being honest and real. He praised the 38-year-old for revealing that he's nervous and not confident during the lead-up to the fight.

Bisping reiterated that just because Nick Diaz feels those emotions, it doesn't mean that he won't turn up and fight well during his bout. He believes the veteran is going to perform to the best of his abilities inside that octagon.

'The Count' believes that all fighters feel that nervous emotion going into their fight. What sets them apart is how they deal with it.

Michael Bisping applauds Robbie Lawler for taking the fight at middleweight

Michael Bisping praised Robbie Lawler for taking the fight against Nick Diaz at 185 pounds on short notice. The Englishman respects Lawler for not complaining and agreeing to new terms for his upcoming rematch against Diaz at UFC 266.

Diaz requested the change from welterweight to middleweight just days before the pair weighed in for this weekend's pay-per-view.

