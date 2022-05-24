"You can cause yourself problems" - John McCarthy questions whether Floyd Mayweather is damaging his legacy in boxing

Floyd Mayweather returned to action over the weekend in Dubai, boxing up Don Moore in a one-sided exhibition bout. While no winner was declared, it was clear from start to finish that Mayweather was in complete control of the fight. He even paused to joke with the commentary team in the middle of throwing a combo.

There was little inherent risk in the fight from the moment it was booked. Moore, while 18-0-1 in boxing, was also 45-years old and a former sparring partner of Mayweather's. This was largely a showcase fight for Mayweather and a tourism advertisement for Dubai.

During the latest episode of WEIGHING IN, Josh Thomson asked John McCarthy whether these types of fights were hurting Floyd Mayweather's reputation. McCarthy replied:

"I don't think he cares. It's money. He's sitting there and he can do ... let's be honest, when you have this type of fight, you can't even compare their abilities. But when he looks really good, I don't think he's damaging anything. When he does something like the Logan Paul thing where you're putting yourself in against a guy who's 220 pounds, you can cause yourself problems because there's a reason you have weightclasses, there's a reason size ... you've gotta be careful with what you do."

"Floyd, can't take anything away from him, he's a remarkable boxer. He's a remarkable businessman as far as his career and what he's done with it and his ability to make money. If people in the UAE want to do these things and pay him money, go. Go."

Floyd Mayweather has another boxing match planned with a secret opponent

Following his less than stellar performance against Logan Paul in June 2021, Floyd Mayweather declared he'd never step into the boxing ring again. A big check from promoters in Dubai changed his mind, and now he's happy to keep competing in the country.

Immediately after his slick performance against Don Moore, Mayweather disclosed his plan to compete again against a secret opponent. He said:

"I will bring another fight back to the UAE this year. [The opponent] is a secret. I don't want to let the cat out the bag right now. But we have an opponent, and I choose the UAE."

There is little chance Mayweather is planning on rematching Logan Paul or fighting Jake Paul. According to the Paul brothers, Logan Paul still hasn't been paid for his exhibition match with Mayweather.

