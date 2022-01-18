John McCarthy refutes Daniel Cormier and explains why Jon Jones will most likely be heavyweight champion

'Big' John McCarthy pushed back on Daniel Cormier's prediction that Jon Jones will lose to either Francis Ngannou or Ciryl Gane.

According to McCarthy, if Cormier can win the UFC heavyweight title, then Jones can certainly do it too. During a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, the veteran MMA official said:

"It doesn't look right when you're just sitting there looking at it. Here's a guy that – let's just be honest – he dominated 'DC' when they matched up. 'DC' won the heavyweight title, right? But the guy who dominated him twice, he can't win it? Really?"

McCarthy also explained why he believes Jones is poised to become the UFC heavyweight champion. He said Jones' ability to avoid getting hit and his superiority in the wrestling department sets him apart from the other heavyweight contenders. He added:

"It's different carrying 265 pounds in a fight than it is carrying 225 pounds in a fight so that does have some element to it. The power element is also something. But Jon doesn't get hit a lot. He's not that easy to hit. All these guys, for the most part, they can't come close to wrestling with him."

Why Daniel Cormier thinks Jon Jones won't become the UFC heavyweight champ

Daniel Cormier recently turned in his predictions for 2022 in an episode of the DC & RC podcast. The former two-division champion is convinced that Jones will finally make his long-awaited heavyweight debut and fight for the title. However, 'DC' is of the opinion that Jones' unbeaten run is about to end.

Cormier believes that Jones' inactivity could lead to his downfall in a potential matchup against either Francis Ngannou or Ciryl Gane. 'DC' stated:

"I believe that Jon Jones will fight at heavyweight, and he’ll fight for the belt, but he’ll lose to Ciryl Gane or Francis Ngannous.And I just think that the time away, with the weight difference, and those guys being who they are, that’s the problem. It’s not that Jones has gotten worse – it’s just that these guys are a different level of heavyweight."

Daniel Cormier's thoughts on a potential Jon Jones debut at heavyweight:

Jones hasn’t fought since his successful title defense against Dominick Reyes in February 2020. 'Bones' has kept fans updated on his status through his social media posts.

