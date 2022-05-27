"Not too sure that's a good comeback fight for 'The Notorious'" - John McCarthy insists that Conor McGregor will face problems if he fights Tony Ferguson

MMA referee John McCarthy is unsure whether Conor McGregor will be a favorite if he faces Tony Ferguson in a comeback fight.

While speaking to Josh Thomson on the Weighing In podcast, 'Big John' acknowledged that both McGregor and Ferguson are coming off multiple losses in a row. However, he stated that 'El Cucuy' had really sharp striking in his last fight against Michael Chandler.

McCarthy also added that Ferguson is a way better fighter in the clinch and can outclass McGregor if the fight goes to the ground. Here's what the former UFC referee said:

"Not too sure that's a good comeback fight for 'The Notorious'. Let's be honest, they're both coming off of multiple losses. Tony's got more losses in a row. Tony Ferguson, in that fight with Chandler, you can sit there and say what you want, the first-round he looked really good in the stand-up."

McCarthy further added that Ferguson is not necessarily a stand-up fighter as he has other tools to use in a fight:

He was doing well and his place is not always in the stand-up. He's great when it gets to the inside. Inside that phone booth, Tony is dangerous with elbows. That is not a great place for Conor to be with him. Conor would want to keep him at length. And on the ground Conor does not want to be with Tony in any situation. On the ground, Tony is going to be a problem. Tony does have good wrestling. Tony is a person that can give conor problems. I am not sure it's a great fight for Mcgregor to come back."

Watch John McCarthy talk about Tony Ferguson vs. Conor McGregor:

What's next for Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor?

Despite their recent skids, both Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson are still elite fighters and fan favorites. Fans can expect both men to take on top contenders, if not face each other, when they eventually make a return to action.

Ferguson is on the worst form of his career. The former UFC interim lightweight champion is on a four-fight losing streak. He just hasn't looked the same since Justin Gaethje snapped his 12-fight winning streak at UFC 249. However, one might argue that 'El Cucuy' showed glimpses of his former self in the first round against Michael Chandler.

McGregor, on the other hand, has suffered two back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier. He has lost three out of his last four UFC fights. 'The Notorious' also suffered a freak leg break at UFC 264 and is gearing up for an octagon return later this year. 'The Notorious' has confirmed that he has bulked up and wants to fight in the welterweight division. In the recent past, he has posted on social media that he is eyeing UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

