I had lots of things going on behind the scenes - "Pissed off" and "determined" Tony Ferguson rues not finishing Michael Chandler in Round 1; vows to come back stronger

Tony Ferguson appears to be quite upset with his performance against Michael Chandler at UFC 274.

This is despite the fact that Chandler scored a perfect knockout against Ferguson in the second round. "El Cucuy" had a chance to take Chandler down early, but the former Bellator lightweight champion quickly got back on his feet.

Ferguson seemed quite unimpressed with himself for not being able to grab the opportunity and letting the fighter get back on his feet.

The 38-year-old has, however, not given up on himself and seems determined to come back stronger next time. Expressing himself in a recent tweet, the former interim champ wrote:

“'Man In The Octagon' Should Have Finished Him In The First🥇Round. My Fault, I Had Lots Of Things Goin’ On Behind The Scenes, But That’s For Me ✝️ Won’t Let It Happen Again, 1 Pissed Off Determined Man. Til’ Then This Is For My Crew🍃 Thank🫵😎You- Champ 🎶😎🎶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # ❤️‍🩹"

You can check out Tony Ferguson's recent tweet below:

Chandler won the most thrilling fight of his career against Ferguson on the main card of the recently concluded UFC 274 event, which featured Oliveira vs. Gaethje in the headliners.

Ferguson had several chances to win in the first round, but despite trying his hardest with a few explosive punches, he was unable to capitalize. 'Iron', on the other hand, was able to establish a dominant position by landing counter punches before finally throwing a front kick that connected to Ferguson's chin, knocking him out cold.

You can check out the impressive knockout kick in the video below:

Tony Ferguson is open to moving up to welterweight

Tony Ferguson wants to get back to winning ways after being on a losing streak for quite some time now. The former inter-lightweight champ has recently expressed his willingness to move up the division and regain his form.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the 38-year-old revealed that maintaining his weight cut at 155 pounds is difficult for him as he has to lose a lot of muscle mass.

"I wouldn’t mind going back up to 170. I knocked everybody out up there at 170. This cut to 155, it’s not too hard, but I lose a lot of muscle mass, man. I f***ing hate being skinny like that, I look like a little b***h, I don’t f***ing like that."

You can check out Tony Ferguson's full interaction with MMA Junkie below:

