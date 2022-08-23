"That was not lucky" - John McCarthy systematically breaks down Leon Edwards' KO of Kamaru Usman, rubbishes notion that it was pure luck

John McCarthy is sure that Leon Edwards' fifth-round KO of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 was not based on sheer luck. The former UFC referee claims to have told Josh Thomson that the only way to victory for Edwards was to apply forward pressure.

McCarthy noted that 'Rocky' put Usman to sleep shortly after he started controlling the center of the octagon. McCarthy also lauded it as a well setup knockout rather than a stroke of pure luck. The former referee said on the Weighing In podcast:

"I was telling you, 'He cannot give ground. He must hold his ground or move Usman backwards'... As soon as he started moving him backwards, look at what happened. And that was a set up kick, he did that. People can say, 'Oh, how lucky that was'. That was not lucky. That was all set up. It was a beautifully orchestrated left high kick. And he hid it well."

McCarthy also believes that Edwards intentionally threw knees and low kicks to get Usman used to a pattern before sneaking in the head kick:

"You watched him, he's hitting the knees and he's hitting the legs with those low kicks. He's just getting a pattern where Kamaru was getting used to it and starting to take his hand and just sweep it away... And you see his hands starting to move in that fashion and he brought it up high."

Watch the clip below:

After a strong start in the opening frame, Edwards never found his momentum again, while Usman became more dominant. Aided by a rousing pep talk from his corner, 'Rocky' shocked MMA fans by knocking out Usman with hardly a minute left in the fight. The Englishman stepped in with a fake left hand, making Usman lean into the perfectly timed left head kick that followed.

Watch the KO below:

FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook Still not over this INSANE KO from Leon Edwards this weekend at #UFC278 Still not over this INSANE KO from Leon Edwards this weekend at #UFC278 https://t.co/1kso7yL3XX

Leon Edwards claims to have practiced the move he used to knock out Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards admittedly wasn't at his best against Kamaru Usman at the UFC 278 headliner. The Englishman's body wasn't functioning to its fullest potential, which he believes resulted from Utah's high altitude.

However, Edwards' corner managed to push him well enough for 'Rocky' to secure the desperately needed knockout. 'Rocky' credited his coaches and corner for the epic comeback title win over Usman.

Leon Edwards also claims to have drilled the left head kick with which he sent Usman to sleep on Saturday night. The 30-year-old said at the post-fight presser:

"It wasn’t a cardio issue, it was just like my body wasn’t reacting. But I stayed focused, my coaches spurred me on and kept reminding me, ‘You’re still in the fight, you are the best, and fight until the end.’ That combination I was drilling with my coaches, that left-cross head kick, and it landed perfectly.”

Watch Edwards at the post-fight scrum below:

A fan-edited clip that surfaced on social media also shows Edwards' practicing the left head kick.

MMAnomaly👊 @MMAnomaly fire edit of Leon Edwards ko over Kamaru Usman!

#UFC278 Such afire edit of Leon Edwards ko over Kamaru Usman! Such a 🔥 fire edit of Leon Edwards ko over Kamaru Usman!#UFC278 https://t.co/1Hi5vyWFiQ

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari