"Every week, I get better and get more comfortable" - Johnny Walker details experience of training with Conor McGregor's boxing coach ahead of UFC 279 fight

Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba will lock horns this weekend when they clash at UFC 279 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The matchup makes for an exciting clash owing to their exciting fighting styles.

Before his fight against Ryan Spann, Walker switched training camps and moved from Tristar Gym to Straight Blast Gym in Ireland. SBG Ireland forged UFC superstar Conor McGregor, and the team has been of great support to him. The Brazilian light heavyweight is working relentlessly to hone his skills under the coaches that produced the biggest superstar in mixed martial arts.

Speaking to Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Walker detailed his training sessions with McGregor's striking coach Owen Roddy:

"It's really good you know. John Kavanagh's [founder and head coach at SBG] background is grappling. And he has lot of experience because he corners people every weekend. Owen is the same but on the striking side."

Walker added:

"I train with him like once a week. But I go there just for technique, like what I'm going to do against this guy in the fight. Every week, I get better and get more comfortable and learn new skills but I also prove my own skills."

Johnny Walker is embarking on a path of career rejuvenation, having lost four of his last five fights. With the switch in training camp and wilful adjustments, Walker will look to bounce back when he faces Ion Cutelaba this weekend.

Watch our exclusive interview with Johnny Walker below:

Johnny Walker compares Jiri Prochazka's X-factor to that of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones

Johnny Walker heaped praise on light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka by claiming that he has the X-factor in him. He drew comparisons between Prochazka and UFC superstars Conor McGregor and Jon Jones while making the observation.

Jiri Prochazka dethroned Glover Teixeira in an epic back-and-forth contest at UFC 275. Speaking of the division champion, Walker stated that Prochazka has the 'It' factor:

"He's a good fighter, you know. He has something special, kinda Samurai lifestyle the way that he is. It's like a character, something unsual, like 'The Notorious' [Conor McGregor] like Jon Jones have. I think he has something special and I'm excited that we will face each other one day you know. I'm excited for that."

Johnny Walker is currently training hard at SBG in Ireland ahead of his fight against Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew