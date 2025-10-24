“Join the queue” - Jonathan Haggerty reacts to first meeting potential future world title challenger Yuki Yoza

Former two-sport king and current ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom, has a huge target on his back.
With the bantamweight gold in tow, Haggerty has had to deal with constant callouts from the division’s elite.
One man, Japanese icon Yuki Yoza, has caught ‘The General’s' eye. Yoza has been on an absolute tear since joining the world’s largest martial arts organization, and is someone who has been heavily linked to a potential world title fight against Haggerty.
Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Haggerty recalled the first time he met Yoza at a recent ONE Championship event.
‘The General’ recounted:
“Yeah, I remember. I think it was—what was the fight? I think my little brother was fighting on the show and he was there. He came up to me. I didn't even know who he was, to be honest. He came up to me and was like he'd love to fight me one day. I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, brilliant.’ I get that a lot, I get that a lot. Join the queue. But obviously, he's made his way up, he’s made his mark on ONE Championship. So, he’s definitely deserved a title shot or to be next in line for sure, if he wins.”
Both Haggerty and Yoza are set to see action at ONE 173 later this year.
Jonathan Haggerty guns for two-sport champion status against Nabil Anane, Yuki Yoza faces Superlek at ONE 173 in Tokyo
‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is set to challenge Nabil Anane for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, with an opportunity to become a two-sport world champion once again.
Meanwhile, Yuki Yoza will take on flyweight kickboxing king ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a three-round bantamweight kickboxing showdown.
All this and more goes down at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will take place live on Sunday, November 16, from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.
Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for all the information on how to stream ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, or purchase tickets to watch it at the venue.