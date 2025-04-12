Jon Anik reacts to Alexander Volkanovski being presented with cool custom UFC 314 sneakers ahead of title fight

By Subham
Modified Apr 12, 2025 18:06 GMT
Jon Anik (left) reacts to a gift Alexander Volkanovski (right) has received. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Jon Anik (left) reacts to a gift Alexander Volkanovski (right) has received. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski received personalized sneakers as a present ahead of his title fight. The development sparked a reaction from UFC commentator Jon Anik.

'The Great' will lock horns with Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight gold in the main event of UFC 314. The Australian fighter has lost his previous two bouts via knockout against Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev. This weekend, he would look to return to winning ways and become a two-time featherweight kingpin.

Volkanovski was given personalized Nike sneakers painted with his name, moniker, and portrait. Celebrity barber Jose Eduardo Santiago shared a video in which Volkanovski was seen admiring the custom Air Force.

Santiago shared the video on Instagram and captioned it:

"Custom UFC 314 sneakers for @alexvolkanovski 👟 Stream #UFC314 today at 10PM EST on ESPN+ PPV 1h"

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's custom sneakers in the post below:

Anik reacted to the video with some emojis:

"🔥🔥🔥"

Check out Jon Anik's comment below:

Jon Anik&#039;s comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @jayroystylez on Instagram]
Jon Anik's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @jayroystylez on Instagram]

Anik has previously expressed his support for Volkanovski, saying that he would be considered the "most decorated" featherweight champion of all time if he defeats a prime Lopes.

Alexander Volkanovski's custom shorts for UFC 314

Alexander Volkanovski is going to wear custom UFC shorts at UFC 314 when he battles Diego Lopes. He will be donning green shorts embroidered with a golden and white motif, bearing his name and nickname.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's custom shorts below (via @SpinninBackfist on X):

For Volkanovski, the fight against Lopes is crucial. A victory would earn him the UFC featherweight title once more, but a defeat may put him in a challenging position in his career. It will be intriguing to see whether Volkanovski can arrest his slide in the promotion.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
