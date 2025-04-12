MMA legend gets brutally honest about Alexander Volkanovski's UFC 314 return after back-to-back knockout losses

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre explained his prediction for the UFC 314 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Ad

Volkanovski is coming off back-to-back knockout losses against top pound-for-pound fighters Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. Following a 14-month layoff, Volkanovski returns in the UFC 314 main event on April 12. The 36-year-old has an opportunity to capture the vacant featherweight title after Topuria recently left the division.

While speaking to Bet99Sportsbook, Georges St-Pierre discussed Volkanovski's upcoming challenge against rising superstar Lopes. He said:

"He's not an ordinary fighter, he's Alex Volkanovski. I think that year off that he took is the right thing to do. You need time to come back from a knockout loss. If it would be anybody else, I would say, yeah, but because he's Alex Volkanovski, it changes everything."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

St-Pierre followed up by saying:

"However, Lopes is very dangerous. He's got a lot of skills that can bring a lot of trouble, but I believe if I have to choose someone and pick someone as the winner for this fight, I would go with Volkanovski."

Watch St-Pierre's prediction for Volkanovski vs. Lopes below:

Ad

Alexander Volkanovski labels UFC 314 as "the biggest fight" of his career

There are several negative narratives that Alexander Volkanovski must overcome in the UFC 314 main event. Few fighters have been able to become UFC champions in the lower weight classes after the age of 35 and following consecutive losses.

During the UFC 314 media day, Volkanovski responded to those narratives by saying:

Ad

"I've never been in this situation before. I've never come off such a big break. I've never come off two losses, so it's definitely the biggest fight. It really is. The biggest fight of my career."

On the contrary, Diego Lopes is focused on his storyline heading into UFC 314. He has become a fan favorite after five consecutive wins and could potentially enter the UFC pound-for-pound rankings with a win against Alexander Volkanovski.

Ad

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.