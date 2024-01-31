Jon Anik reacts to Conor McGregor's "yacht has gym" clapback aimed at Michael Chandler

Jon Anik recently reacted to Conor McGregor clapped back at Michael Chandler for his comments about the training ahead of their highly anticipated bout.

Chandler took a jibe at the Irishman, when he questioned why their fight wasn't headlining UFC 300. He suggested that the former two-division UFC champion should take a break from his lavish lifestyle and begin ramping up his training in the gym, so they could finally fight.

McGregor responded to the former Bellator lightweight champion, revealing that he remains dedicated to his training routine despite being on his yacht. He provided a simple response by noting that he is still able to train regardless of where he may be. He wrote:

"Yacht has gym."

ESPN MMA posted the exchange to their Instagram account, after which, the post caught the attention of Jon Anik. He responded to the back-and-forth between the talented lightweights and wrote:

"Yacht has gym haha @thenotoriousmma"

Anik's comment regarding McGregor's clapback aimed at Chandler [Image courtesy: @espnmma - Instagram]

Fans are still eagerly awaiting the day the UFC officially announces the Chandler vs. McGregor bout.

Conor McGregor delivers generous gift to local community group

Conor McGregor is usually in the headlines for his fights, businesses, or flaunting his luxorious purchases. But, he recently gave back to the community in a big way, delivering a generous gift to a local community group.

Liberty Soup Run, a non-profit community group that looks after the homeless in Dublin, Irleland, recently shared their gratitude for McGregor after he purchased a new van and delivered it to them.

They took to their X account and shared a heartfelt message to the former two-division UFC champion, along with photos of the van. They wrote:

"OK we're do I start, @thenotoriousmma has done it again for the liberty soup run. He said he was going to get us a bran new van and look tonight true to his word dropped it off to us. Conor lost for words bro we are. You now how much this means to us you deserve so much credit"

Tweet regarding McGregor's gift to Liberty Soup Run [Image courtesy: @run_soup89131 - X]