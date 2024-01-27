“UFC 300 main event” - Nate Diaz’s potential push for Conor McGregor trilogy bout triggers fan frenzy amid prolonged Michael Chandler overhang

Fans have called for Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III to headline UFC 300 after the latter teased the matchup on social media.

On April 13, the highly-anticipated UFC 300 event will go down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The historic fight card has quickly become a must-see spectacle due to the fights announced, but fans are still waiting for the main event to be confirmed.

Initially, rumors pointed to Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad fighting in the UFC 300 main event. Since then, several matchups have been discussed for the worldwide spotlight, including Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya and Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler/Nate Diaz.

Earlier today, Diaz shared a photo on X of him facing off with McGregor in the octagon before their first fight. The Stockton native added the following caption:

“Real war”

Fans filled the Twitter comment section with calls for McGregor vs. Diaz III to headline UFC 300:

“UFC 300 main event plz @danawhite”

“Main event 300 lfg”

“We want the trilogy at 300 bro get to work”

“This is what 300 really needs…”

“diaz mcgregor 3 at 300 does 1.8M ppvs”

“This is probably what Dana means when he said we have multiple options for the main event at 300. Diaz chandler who else.. Lol”

Does Conor McGregor have a fight scheduled against Michael Chandler?

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021 due to a severe leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier. In 2023, McGregor was expected to make his highly-anticipated return to the octagon after coaching The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 against Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately, McGregor wasn’t approved by USADA, postponing his return to 2024. Although the date had changed, Dana White confirmed the former two-division UFC champion’s first opponent back would be Chandler.

In late December 2023, McGregor announced his next fight against Chandler would be on June 29 in the UFC 302 main event. Yet, White hasn't confirmed the matchup for that date, leaving fans wondering if ‘The Notorious’ was telling the truth.

McGregor has continued to play mind games and has teased several details about his next fight. Therefore, nothing is official until the UFC CEO makes the announcement.

