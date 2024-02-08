"Jon Anik had sort of a meltdown" - Dana White talks how he handles being in the headlines for years 

UFC CEO Dana White is a central figure in the workings of the global MMA promotion and is constantly in the spotlight. He is often subject to the demands of fans and the UFC stakeholders.

In a recent interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, White delved into how he dealt with the pressures that came with his role at the helm of the UFC. He referenced UFC commentator Jon Anik's recent outburst against the fans' negative comments and countered that he, on the other hand, loves his job.

White also mentioned the upcoming historic UFC 300 card and his eagerness to put on a great pay-per-view.

“You know, Jon Anik had sort of a meltdown a couple weeks ago about the fans. I love this stuff though. I love it, you know. I play this little game with the media too. I love it, man. I don’t know, I love this stuff, I love getting up every day and battling. I love the problem like UFC 300, we’re trying to get this thing done. It’s almost like I thrive in chaos and if there isn’t chaos, I’ll create it. It’s like this fear, why am I doing this. I can just put on an event at you know any other event."

White then mentioned The Sphere in Las Vegas and his plans to put on the 'greatest live sporting event' in history at the newly opened arena. The UFC is scheduled to take over the venue in September this year.

Check out Dana White's full comments in his interview with Las Vegas Review-Journal below (1:45):

Dana White reveals potential timeline for Conor McGregor's return

UFC superstar Conor McGregor may return to action this year after over two years of inactivity. He was scheduled to take on Michael Chandler last year in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter but the fight did not materialize.

At the start of the year, 'The Notorious' announced that he would take on Chandler at International Fight Week this year but there has been no official confirmation from the UFC.

Dana White spoke on The Pat McAfee Show and disappointingly admitted that a date has not yet been decided for the fight. He said:

"Eventually, yeah, hopefully this year... There is no date. I'm hoping for the fall. We get it done in the fall."

Check out Dana White's comments on Conor McGregor's return below:

