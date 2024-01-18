Jon Anik speaks about the “downside” of Francis Ngannou’s success in boxing 

Francis Ngannou's boxing debut came against the WBC champion, Tyson Fury, in what many expected to be a one-sided beating in favor of the undefeated Brit.

But 'The Predator' gave Fury what he described as "his toughest fight in ten years", as the pair went toe-to-toe for all ten scheduled rounds. 'The Gypsy King' was awarded a decision victory, but many felt as though Ngannou deserved the judges' nod.

Following his superb showing against Fury, 'The Predator' will now take on Anthony Joshua in March.

Jon Anik, the UFC's lead play-by-play commentator, has now shared his thoughts on the likelihood that Ngannou will return to MMA after facing Joshua. 'The Predator' signed with the Professional Fighter's League (PFL) last year and is expected to make his promotional debut this year.

But if he continues to find success in the squared circle, Anik believes Francis Ngannou may never put on the 4oz. gloves again.

During a recent interview with Mike Heck, he said this:

"It's disappointing if he doesn't [fight in MMA again]. When he signed with the PFL I said, 'We're certainly not gonna see this guy fight in MMA until 2024 at the earliest.' And now that's not gonna happen. I think we see him [in MMA] at some point, maybe. But not anytime soon, and hard to blame him."

Catch Jon Anik's comments below (28:06):

Anthony Joshua's promoter explains why Francis Ngannou is a dangerous opponent

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will face off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Mar. 8.

Ngannou's surprising performance against Tyson Fury set up a sophomore boxing appearance against another heavyweight star, and Joshua's promoter believes that 'The Predator' will be a dangerous opponent for his client.

Eddie Hearn, the chairman of Matchroom Boxing, has worked with 'AJ' since his professional debut in 2013. Having previously stated that Ngannou could lose to any boxer ranked in the heavyweight division's top 100, Hearn may be forced to eat his words come fight night.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, he said this:

"Everyone is gonna play my previous clips [saying] that Francis Ngannou couldn't win an English title, before he fought Tyson Fury... I feel like he's earned that shot."

Hearn continued:

"I really believe 'AJ' knocks him out, but it is a dangerous fight. I know that this guy is a big lump that can really punch. And I think he has no fear, which makes him dangerous.."

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments below (7:15):