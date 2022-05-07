He may end up being under-appreciated - Jon Anik believes never fighting for the undisputed title might impact Tony Ferguson's legacy

Tony Ferguson had many accomplishments throughout his UFC career. From winning The Ultimate Fighter season 13 to becoming the UFC interim lightweight champion, 'El Cucuy' has etched his name into MMA history through hard work and perseverance.

One achievement Ferguson has not earned, however, is becoming an undisputed lightweight champion. At 38 years old, 'El Cucuy' is on a three-fight losing streak and will probably not fight for the undisputed title. The question is, how is a fighter's legacy altered by being an undisputed UFC champion?

UFC commentator Jon Anik had an interesting take on Ferguson's situation. While speaking with Helen Yee, the UFC commentator had this to say:

"I feel like Tony Ferguson's legacy is incredible, but historically he may end up being under-appreciated because he never fought for the undisputed title."

MMA has continued to explode with new fans over the past few years, and most of those fans don't understand how good Ferguson was. He is still elite, but the three-fight losing streak is a bad look to the uneducated. At one point, Ferguson was arguably the best lightweight on the planet.

Watch Jon Anik be interviewed by Helen Yee below:

From 2011 to 2019, Ferguson went 15-1 after winning The Ultimate Fighter. Although they never fought, some MMA fans thought he would be the one to end Khabib Nurmagomedov's undefeated streak. At UFC 274, the former interim champion will look to return to peak form and get back in the win column against Michael Chandler.

Watch Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler face off for the last time below:

Jon Anik thinks fan support will help Tony Ferguson at UFC 274

Being hated by fans brings more unnecessary stress on a fighter. Luckily, Ferguson has an army of diehard fans that continue to support him. During the UFC 274 fight week, the former interim champion was getting support wherever he went. While speaking with Helen Yee, Anik had this to say about Ferguson getting fan support:

"Certainly, at the press conference, he felt the love. I do think it stands to reason that could be something that helps him on Saturday night."

From pretending to ankle pick Chandler during the faceoffs to using his classic catchphrase from the Fabricio Werdum altercation, Ferguson is enjoying himself. He is ready to silence the haters at UFC 274.

Watch Tony Ferguson pretend to ankle pick Michael Chandler below:

Keith Peterson (Parody) @KpetersonUFC Tony Ferguson tries to ankle pick Michael Chandler lol Tony Ferguson tries to ankle pick Michael Chandler lol https://t.co/TvUKsHR5V3

