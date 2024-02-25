Jon Jones agreeing to share screen with Chael Sonnen on PFL vs. Bellator broadcast sends MMA X into spiral - "The tension is insane" 

Fans recently gave their thoughts on Jon Jones' decision to share the screen with Chael Sonnen on the PFL vs. Bellator broadcast.

Jones made an appearance at the historic PFL vs. Bellator pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The card featured fights between reigning PFL champions and titleholders of the newly acquired Bellator, as well as numerous matchups between former champions from both organizations.

The UFC heavyweight champion made an entrance in an Arabian thawb. He was greeted by PFL chairman Donn Davis and boxing icon Mike Tyson upon his arrival.

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Jones then made the decision to join Sonnen on the mic during the PFL vs. Bellator broadcast, which sparked a lot of responses from fans all over the world.

One fan wrote:

''The tension is insane''

Another fan wrote:

''He would rather travel to Saudi Arabia on the other side of the world than fight Tom Aspinall.''

Citing their rivalry, one fan stated:

''I think there might be more beef between these two than between Jones and DC at this point''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Mike Bohn's post on X

For context, there is a deep-rooted animosity between Jones and Sonnen, dating back to their rivalry in the UFC.

The fighters squared off at UFC 159. Sonnen was taking his third shot at a UFC title, while Jones was defending his light heavyweight belt for the fifth time in a row. The fight was one-sided, with 'Bones' dominating the early exchanges and stopping 'The American Gangster' on the ground in the first round.

Watch the fight below:

Jon Jones explains why he turned down UFC 300 main event offer

Jon Jones recently turned down the chance to compete in UFC 300's main event. A pectoral injury forced 'Bones' to withdraw from his title match against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November last year.

Jones stated in a recent interview with Submission Radio that he turned down an offer from Hunter Campbell to compete at the highly anticipated UFC 300 because he didn't believe he'd have enough time for proper training:

"I got a call from Hunter Campbell, one of the head lawyers of the UFC, asking me. He said, 'Jon, I know it's only nine weeks away, but if there's any chance you're feeling up to it, man, it'd be awesome news for the community that you're coming back and headlining one of the biggest events ever.' And as honored as I am for the opportunity, I just don't think I'll be ready."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

Expand Tweet