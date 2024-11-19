Jon Jones breaks his silence on P4P rankings after beating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

Jon Jones recently broke his silence on the updated P4P rankings after his latest win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Despite not being ranked in the top spot, the reigning heavyweight is surprisingly unbothered.

The updated P4P rankings that were released had Islam Makhachev in the No.1 spot, 'Bones' moving to the No.2 spot, and Alex Pereira moving to No.3. It's important to note that Makhachev's win over Dustin Poirier this past June was his third title defense, while Jones' win over Miocic was his first heavyweight title defense following a lengthy layoff. UFC head honcho Dana White was notably critical of the updated rankings and tagged Mark Zuckerberg in his Instagram story, urging him to work out a deal for A.I. to fix the rankings.

Trending

'Bones' took to his X account weighing in on being ranked No.2 in the P4P rankings and had a more positive outlook on the hotly debated topic. Rather than complaining about his ranking, Jones mentioned that being ranked so high in the P4P at his age is something that he is grateful for. He wrote:

"Being ranked number 2 pound per pound at 37 years old, I'm happy with that. [Sun emoji]"

Check out Jon Jones' post below:

Expand Tweet

Jon Jones expressed gratitude for the success of UFC 309

Besides sharing his thoughts on the updated P4P rankings, Jon Jones expressed his gratitude for the success of UFC 309, which took place at Madison Square Garden.

The attendance for the event was 20,200 and had a total gate of around $16,673,954. It is an impressive number, especially considering how iconic the venue is, and could also indicate how popular 'Bones' still is. To put it into perspective, the live gate surpassed UFC 300 by over $100,000.

In light of the live gate success, Jones took to his X account to express his gratitude for the event surpassing UFC 300:

"Wow, I just found out the gate sales were higher than UFC 300."

Check out Jon Jones' post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback