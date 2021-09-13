Jon Jones' brothers in the NFL: Who are they and which teams do they play for?

Jon Jones' brothers Arthur and Chandler are both American footballers who have played for different sides in the NFL.

Arthur, the oldest among the three Jones brothers, is a former American football defensive end. Over the course of his eight-year career, Arthur played for various teams, including the Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts.

Chandler, the youngest of the three brothers, is currently an outside linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals. In the past, Jon Jones has credited his incredible athleticism inside the octagon to his superior genes. According to Jones, athleticism runs in his family. Looking at the resumes of the three brothers, could you disagree?

In an interview with the NFL, Jon Jones once stated that he doesn't have any problem going up against much bigger guys inside the octagon having wrestled his older brother since childhood. According to 'Bones', Arthur was one of the best heavyweights in New York State wrestling history.

"I've been going against heavyweights my whole life. My brother is one of the best heavyweights in New York state wrestling history and I would wrestle him every day in high school and I would get my a** kicked by my older brother my whole life... So I'm very comfortable going against guys that are bigger and stronger than me." Jon Jones said.

More recently, Jon Jones took to Twitter to celebrate his younger brother Chandler's outstanding NFL return. In his first game back from injury, Chandler recorded a career-high five sacks.

Jon Jones is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time

While his brothers are incredibly talented in their own right, Jon Jones is considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. His dominant reign as UFC light heavyweight champion is unprecedented. During his time as champion, Jon Jones racked up 11 successful title defenses.

Following his narrow victory over Dominick Reyes last year, Jon Jones vacated the light heavyweight title. He was expected to move up to the heavyweight division to challenge for the title. However, that's still yet to come to fruition. Jones' return date is still unknown but fans hope to see him back in action as soon as possible.

