Jon Jones calls out fans' double standards while addressing win over 'firefighter' Stipe Miocic: "Make it make sense"

Jon Jones has delivered a frustrating statement to fans who have refused to acknowledge his successful win over Stipe Miocic. Jones specifically addressed the double standards that fans have about his accomplishments.

'Bones' successfully defended the heavyweight title for the first time against Miocic at UFC 309 last year. While Jones viewed this as a significant victory in his career, many fans believed he only defeated a faded version of Miocic, who was past his prime and also worked as a firefighter outside of the UFC.

In response to the criticism, Jones shared his thoughts in a post on X, writing:

"The best heavyweight in MMA history, but when I fight him, he’s just a fighter fighter? Make it make sense."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

When Jon Jones envisioned Alex Pereira superfight after beating Stipe Miocic

Legacy matchups and super fights have always excited Jon Jones. When former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was on an impressive winning streak, it caught the attention of 'Bones'.

In the pre-fight media day interview for UFC 309, Jones expressed his willingness to fight Pereira after defeating Stipe Miocic, saying:

"As far as retirement, the idea for me is to go out there and beat Stipe [Miocic]... The main goal is to get past Stipe and if I can do it in a really dominant, devastating fashion, then the desire in my heart would be like, okay now it's Alex Pereira and if the UFC doesn't want that to happen because ultimately it's the boss' decision, then it won't happen and and I'll just move on with my life."

He added:

"But one of the ways I look at it is, would you guys rather lose me or get one more super fight? and the only super fight that makes sense to me, not to everyone else, but to me and my team is Alex Pereira."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below (17:57):

Miocic chose to retire after his defeat at UFC 309. Meanwhile, Pereira went on to lose the light heavyweight championship to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. As for Jones, he recently announced his official retirement, without a superfight against 'Poatan'.

