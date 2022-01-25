"Jon Jones definitely gonna win 9 out of 10 times" - John McCarthy on Bones' possible heavyweight clash with Francis Ngannou or Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones, who looks set for a shot at the UFC heavyweight crown, mocked both Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane following their underwhelming performances at UFC 270. While a potential bout against either man would be an intriguing matchup for Jones' heavyweight debut, John McCarthy insists that the two heavyweights would be no match for the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

During a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy and Josh Thompson discussed how 'Bones' would fare at heavyweight against the top fighters in the division. Here's what 'Big John' said:

"John would have taken Ciryl down and beat him to death on the ground. Francis can knock him out, he can hit him with a shot. Ciryl can knock him out. Anyone can get knocked out. But if you are looking at these guys fighting -- they fight 10 times -- Jon Jones definitely gonna win 9 out of 10 times."

Watch the full episode of Weighing In with Thompson and McCarthy below:

Who will Jon Jones fight in heavyweight debut?

There have been talks around Jon Jones fighting at heavyweight after dominating the light heavyweight division for years. 'Bones' was slated to challenge 'The Predator' for the UFC heavyweight title before getting involved in a contract dispute with the promotion.

Former Golden Boy boxing CEO Richard Schaefer is now advising Jones in his negotiations with the promotion, and it appears that 'Bones' will be next in line for a shot at the heavyweight title.

While a fight with Ngannou is something that might excite the fans, 'The Predator' could be out of action for a long time after tearing his MCL and damaging his ACL weeks before his recent bout. The champion is also in the middle of a contract impasse with the promotion and has expressed his desire to venture into the world of boxing.

If the champion stays out of action for a long time, Jon Jones could pursue an interim title, although that seems a bit unlikely.

As things have gone a bit haywire on multiple fronts, it is very difficult to predict what's next for Jones in the UFC until an official announcement is made by the promotion.

Jones last competed in the octagon in a light heavyweight showdown against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. He defeated Reyes with a unanimous decision win to retain the belt. In August 2020, 'Bones' vacated the title in preparation for a move to heavyweight.

