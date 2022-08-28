When you get close to him, he's gonna poke your eyes and kick your knee backwards - 'Rampage' Quinton Jackson calls Jon Jones a "dirty fighter"

Jon Jones may be one of the most gifted athletes to grace the sport of MMA. 'Bones' has a natural ability to execute any technique with precision and power.

However, according to Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Jones doesn't just use his superb technique to win fights. 'Rampage' labeled Jones a 'dirty fighter' when being interviewed by TMZ Sports, pointing to Jones' eye pokes and oblique kicks as his main underhanded techniques.

Rampage faced Jones in the UFC octagon back in 2011, for the light heavyweight championship, and he said the following about their bout:

"I feel like Jones is a smart fighter, and it was really hard for me to hit him. He wouldn't let me hit him. Granted, Jones is a dirty fighter. When you get close to him he's going to poke you in the eye and kick your knee backwards, you know what I'm saying? He's a long fighter."

Jon Jones has been called out on previous occasions for the number of eye pokes that take place during his fights. Jones has defended himself, saying that they are not intentional, but rather an unfortunate byproduct of his fighting style.

'Bones' is set to make his much anticipated UFC return at heavyweight, but an opponent and a date are both yet to be finalized.

Jon Jones releases new training video ahead of much anticipated heavyweight return

Jon Jones has not fought since the beginning of 2020. Following a razor-close decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, Jones made the decision to move up a weight class.

But, given that he would be moving up to heavyweight, 'Bones' wanted to take the requisite time to bulk up and gain enough weight to compete with the giants that await him.

He recently posted a video showing off his new physique, with the following caption:

"Right now I’m exactly where I need to be, I’m excited to see myself in a few months when things actually start to ramp up. Feeling sharp across the board."

Rumors of Jon Jones returning as early as December have begun to circulate, but nothing is official as of yet. With Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou being mentioned as possible opponents for 'Bones', the return of Jones will be one to look out for.

