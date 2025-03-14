  • home icon
  • Jon Jones drops a GIF in reaction to Jamahal Hill taking it out on Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend following recent comments

Jon Jones drops a GIF in reaction to Jamahal Hill taking it out on Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend following recent comments

By Souvik Roy
Modified Mar 14, 2025 19:47 GMT
Jon Jones reacts to Jamahal Hill
Jon Jones (right) reacts to Jamahal Hill's (left) take on Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend (inset) celebrating his loss. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images, @merlecb_ on Instagram]

Jon Jones recently reacted to Jamahal Hill dissing Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend after she celebrated 'Poatan's' loss against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Jones has been avoiding the current interim heavyweight champ, Tom Aspinall's callouts for a title unification bout for more than a year now. Instead, the reigning heavyweight champ has showcased interest in a fight against Pereira on multiple occasions.

However, Pereira's defeat against Ankalaev also leaves Aspinall as the only contender in the discussion of fighting Jones. Considering Jones' distaste towards the Aspinall fight, it's quite apparent that he may not be too happy with Pereira's ex-girlfriend, Merle, deciding to celebrate the Brazilian's UFC 313 defeat.

A recent Instagram post from @saturdaynightmma showcased Hill bashing Merle for her unethical act of celebrating Pereira's loss on a recent episode of his YouTube podcast.

Besides other fans, Jones also took to the comments section of the Instagram post to voice his support for Hill's decision to school Merle. He labeled it as a W (win) for 'Sweet Dreams' with a GIF.

"W"
Jon Jones&#039; reaction to @saturdaynightmma&#039;s Instagram post. [Image courtesy: @@saturdaynightmma on Instagram]
Jon Jones' reaction to @saturdaynightmma's Instagram post. [Image courtesy: @@saturdaynightmma on Instagram]

Magomed Ankalaev provided Jon Jones with a reality check after defeating Alex Pereira

Jon Jones has refrained from publicly expressing his views about Alex Pereira's loss against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. But his actions indicate that he backed Pereira to win the fight.

Ankalaev decided to fire a shot at Jones after sensing that he was favoring Pereira at UFC 313. 'Big Ank' also asked 'Bones' to follow the UFC's tradition and fight the interim champ, Tom Aspinall, instead of "running".

"Jonny steroid machine was very disappointed. I beat Alex [Pereira, now] please fight big Tom @AspinallMMA stop running."

Edited by Tejas Rathi
