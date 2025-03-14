Jon Jones drops a GIF in reaction to Jamahal Hill taking it out on Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend following recent comments

Jon Jones recently reacted to Jamahal Hill dissing Alex Pereira's ex-girlfriend after she celebrated 'Poatan's' loss against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Ad

Jones has been avoiding the current interim heavyweight champ, Tom Aspinall's callouts for a title unification bout for more than a year now. Instead, the reigning heavyweight champ has showcased interest in a fight against Pereira on multiple occasions.

However, Pereira's defeat against Ankalaev also leaves Aspinall as the only contender in the discussion of fighting Jones. Considering Jones' distaste towards the Aspinall fight, it's quite apparent that he may not be too happy with Pereira's ex-girlfriend, Merle, deciding to celebrate the Brazilian's UFC 313 defeat.

Ad

Trending

A recent Instagram post from @saturdaynightmma showcased Hill bashing Merle for her unethical act of celebrating Pereira's loss on a recent episode of his YouTube podcast.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Besides other fans, Jones also took to the comments section of the Instagram post to voice his support for Hill's decision to school Merle. He labeled it as a W (win) for 'Sweet Dreams' with a GIF.

"W"

Jon Jones' reaction to @saturdaynightmma's Instagram post. [Image courtesy: @@saturdaynightmma on Instagram]

Magomed Ankalaev provided Jon Jones with a reality check after defeating Alex Pereira

Jon Jones has refrained from publicly expressing his views about Alex Pereira's loss against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. But his actions indicate that he backed Pereira to win the fight.

Ad

Ankalaev decided to fire a shot at Jones after sensing that he was favoring Pereira at UFC 313. 'Big Ank' also asked 'Bones' to follow the UFC's tradition and fight the interim champ, Tom Aspinall, instead of "running".

"Jonny steroid machine was very disappointed. I beat Alex [Pereira, now] please fight big Tom @AspinallMMA stop running."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.