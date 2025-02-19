Jon Jones embraces Georges St-Pierre’s "full package" praise with two-word reaction

UFC great Georges St-Pierre praised Jon Jones on a podcast in 2024 and ‘Bones’ recently responded to the praise from the Canadian star. The debate over the greatest MMA fighter of all time has been a fascinating topic among fans, with many considering St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Jones as the top contenders.

Last year, during his appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, St-Pierre was asked to name who he considered the greatest MMA fighter. The former two-division champion picked Jones, praising his toughness inside the octagon while dismissing other fighters from the conversation. He stated:

“I think it’s hard to find someone better than Jon Jones, Jon Jones is extremely talented, but he’s also extremely tough. People have no idea how tough he is. Jon Jones is the full package. He’s got everything. It’s hard to have an argument.”

MMA Uncensored Plus shared St-Pierre’s comments on their Instagram handle, catching the attention of Jones. The reigning heavyweight champion reshared the post, gracefully accepting the praise with a simple two-word reaction, writing:

“An honor.”

Check out the screenshot of Jon Jones' Instagram story below:

[Screenshot courtesy: @jonnybones on Instagram]

In his most recent UFC outing, Jones faced former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. The former light heavyweight champion dominated the fight and secured a knockout victory in the third round with a spinning back kick to the ribcage.

Ilia Topuria also picked Jon Jones as the greatest of all time

Speaking on The Full Send Podcast, Ilia Topuria named Jon Jones as the greatest fighter to ever step into the octagon. While highlighting the stark contrast between Jones' title defenses and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC career, ‘El Matador’ said:

"The first one has to be Jon Jones. You have to give the credit to that man. Because, to me, it's too fun when I see people comparing him with the Dagestani guys - even with Khabib [Nurmagomedov], with Islam [Makhachev], or that. All due respect to all the champions, but, for example: Khabib, he has how many, 14, 15 fights in the UFC? Jon Jones has 15 title defenses. Exactly... I don't know. For me, he [Jon Jones] is the number one."

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments below:

