Jon Jones explains why he will perform much better than Stipe Miocic in potential clash against Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones believes he will do a much better job against Francis Ngannou than former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic did at the recently concluded UFC 260 pay-per-view.

Francis Ngannou left fans in awe as he demolished Miocic with a violent second-round knockout victory in the main event of UFC 260. The power in Ngannou's hands makes him the most dangerous man in the heavyweight division currently. Following his win, Jones took to Twitter to claim that he is willing to fight Francis Ngannou.

Although he wants the UFC to grant him a big payday for the potential clash, Jon Jones's interest in throwing down with Ngannou hasn't diminished. In a series of tweets, Jones explained why he will perform much better than Miocic did against Ngannou.

To prove his point, Jones reminded everyone that while Miocic was knocked out by his former foe Daniel Cormier, 'Bones' has two dominating wins over him. He also said that he would have evaded Ngannou's strikes much faster than Miocic did and claimed he has a very durable chin.

Let’s not forget Stipe lost to DC. Stipe only defended his belt like five times to my 15. The man showed up at 230 to fight against Francis. He is no Jon Jones, I want this fight, excited to see what the UFC think it’s worth — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

"Let's not forget Stipe lost to DC. Stipe only defended his belt like five times to my 15. The man showed up at 230 to fight against Francis. He is no Jon Jones, I want this fight, excited to see what the UFC think it's worth," Jones wrote on Twitter.

Jon Jones also stressed that he has superior fight IQ, reach, speed, and distance compared to Miocic. He believes that with all these skills in his arsenal, he is well-equipped to take on as well as defeat 'The Predator' inside the octagon.

Bro I’ve gotten out of the way from much faster punchers. And I have a pretty solid chin. Let’s not forget fight IQ, reach, speed, distance. I’m not going to just stand there like stipe did. https://t.co/szqyJMtUjA — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

"Bro I've gotten out of the way from much faster punchers. And I have a pretty solid chin. Let's not forget fight IQ, reach, speed, distance. I'm not going to just stand there like stipe did."

Will Jon Jones get the payday he is looking for?

While Jon Jones has made it clear that he will only take the fight if the promotion meets his demands of a hefty payday, UFC president Dana White doesn't seem very keen on giving him what he wants. White even said that if he were Jones, he'd drop down to the middleweight division after watching Ngannou's performance against Miocic.

However, a fight between Ngannou and Jones will generate a lot of interest and intrigue among fans and they are the ones who pay the bills. If White sees that the promotion can make massive revenue with a PPV featuring Jones and Ngannou in the main event, Jon will surely walk to the bank with a smile on his face.