Jon Jones would face "extreme disdain" from UFC fans if Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane rumors are true, says MMA analyst

Jon Jones is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, and Tom Aspinall, the current interim UFC heavyweight champion. 'Bones' should unify the title as per Aspinall's wishes. However, he appears to have little interest in facing the Brit.

Ad

Chael Sonnen recently claimed that Aspinall's next bout won't be against Jones. Instead, he will face Ciryl Gane in an interim title fight.

Given that Aspinall has already defended his interim title once, an extremely unusual occurrence in MMA. Analyst Luke Thomas believes fans could turn on Jones if he does not fight Aspinall.

Thomas broke down the potential saga during a recent episode of Morning Kombat. He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Jon is just by fiat, and sitting around, potentially going to break the record for the longest title [heavyweight] reign [in UFC history]. And he did it against a guy who's got at best blue-belt level grappling in Ciryl Gane, and even that I think is a promotion."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"And then in the corpse of Stipe Miocic, and he might be the longest reigning champion. And then for him to bail, if that's what ends up happening in the end even after the UFC have reportedly made efforts [to pay him]... If you get to that point, I think there would be extreme disdain."

Ad

Check out Luke Thomas's comments about Jon Jones potentially not fighting Tom Aspinall below (52:10):

Ad

Jon Jones breaks record for longest reigning heavyweight champion in UFC history

Jon Jones is widely considered the greatest MMA fighter in the history of the sport. Having only lost one fight in his career, a controversial disqualification against Matt Hamill, 'Bones' has displayed unprecedented levels of longevity and domination and holds numerous UFC records including the most title victories.

Ad

On April 27, 2025, Jones saw himself secure another UFC record, as he overtook former opponent Stipe Miocic as the longest reigning heavyweight champion in promotional history, at 785 days.

A large portion of Jones' title reign was spent recovering from a torn pectoral muscle that he suffered in preparation for his clash with Miocic, which saw him sidelined for a full year. Alongside his heavyweight championship record, the New York native holds the record for the longest-reigning light heavyweight champion in UFC history at 1,501 days.

Ad

A popular MMA page on X highlighted the records via a post, captioned:

"Jon Jones is now the longest reigning heavyweight [champion] in UFC history and has now surpassed Stipe Miocic."

Check out the aforementioned post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.