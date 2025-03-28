Jon Jones fighting Alex Pereira or anyone else besides Tom Aspinall would be "a bit of a travesty", says WWE superstar Big E

Jon Jones had a certain level of focus on an Alex Pereira fight but the latter's recent loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 seemingly opened things up for Tom Aspinall to possibly get his coveted Jones fight next.

Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, Big E discussed several subjects leading into XFC 52 on March 28. Not only is Big E a former WWE champion but he is also a current board member for XFC. While expressing his viewpoint on if Pereira had bested Ankalaev that it could be exciting for many to see the Brazilian pursue being a three-division UFC champion thereafter, Big E said:

"I think now that [Alex] Pereira fight at heavyweight doesn't make nearly as much sense. Maybe something down the line if we see him win another at heavyweight. I'd love to see him there and see what he can do. But I don't think it makes sense for the next Bones fight. I think it's very clear. I think [Tom] Aspinall doesn't have a clear threat at heavyweight."

"I think the same thing for Bones. I think those guys are on a collision course. If any other fights are made between those two and they're both healthy in the heavyweight division before they fight eachother, I think it's a bit of a shame, you know, a bit of a travesty. So I really hope we get it," he added.

Check out Big E's thoughts on Alex Pereira's potential role in Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall below (6:23):

Jon Jones is training with a former WWE star who is eyeing an MMA move

Big E carved out a massive legacy for himself in WWE, and Jon Jones is actually training with a talent previously contracted to WWE who seems intrigued by the idea of making big waves in MMA. Gable Steveson played a notable role in Jones' pre-fight preparations for his Stipe Miocic fight at UFC 309.

The 37-year-old seems to be getting a lot out of the training with Steveson as the former Buffalo Bills player has a massive resume in the world of amateur wrestling. Steveson captured the gold medal in wrestling at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and if he is truly navigating a move to MMA, the work with Jon Jones would seemingly be mutually beneficial in a big way.

Steveson has indicated his desire to have a one-on-one meeting with Dana White after becoming more sophisticated in his striking game.

