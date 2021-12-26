"Your career is simply not panning out" - Jon Jones fires back at Dan Hooker's domestic violence insult

Jon Jones was recently put on blast by Brendan Schaub for attempting to insult Chael Sonnen for his recent run-in with the law.

Taking to his social media, Dan Hooker also took aim at the former UFC light heavyweight champion while making reference to his battery domestic violence offense.

In a now-deleted tweet, 'Bones' fired back at 'The Hangman' for the insult stating that his career is not panning out as an MMA fighter. Jones said:

"@danthehangman Bro your career is simply not panning out, that's my response. Lol"

Jon Jones followed up with another tweet where he took a jibe at his Hooker's UFC career and mocked him for his inability to reach championship status, unlike his City Kickboxing teammate Israel Adesanya.

"@danthehangman, every opportunity you’ve had to make a name for yourself and be closer to your boy Izzy, you dropped the ball. You can’t achieve greatness, so you hop online and attack someone who has. Sounds about right"

Dan Hooker's UFC career has been on a decline as of late. 'The Hangman' made his promotional debut back in 2014 as a featherweight and went 3-3 before moving up to lightweight in 2017.

Hooker initially had success at 155lbs, even breaking into the top-5 of the division. However, he's struggled as of late, going 1-3 in his last four bouts.

When will Jon Jones fight next?

Jon Jones has not fought in the octagon in a long time. He was last seen in the UFC on February 9th, 2020 where he successfully defended his light heavyweight strap against a tough challenger in Dominick Reyes.

The fight was arguably the hardest battle of his UFC career, with many fans believing that 'Bones' hadn't done enough to retain his championship.

Just a few months after the win, Jon Jones relinguished his light heavyweight title and announced he would move up to heavyweight for a superfight with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. 'Bones' had also laid out the condition that the promotion would have to pay him what he believes he is worth for the fight to take place.

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much progress towards making the fight happen beyond Jones expressing interest in returning to the cage in the second quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, Ngannou is currently scheduled to face off against UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in a title unification bout at UFC 270.

Edited by Josh Evanoff