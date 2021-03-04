Jon Jones fires shots at Israel Adesanya for pushing back the date of their proposed super fight

Jon Jones has reignited his rivalry with UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya. Bones recently took to Twitter to express his disdain over The Last Stylebender proposing December 2021 as the date for a potential super fight between the two.

Jon Jones posted a clip from Israel Adesanya's recent interview with ESPN and took a jab at the UFC Middleweight Champion for his lack of ground game.

"I guess the cartoon energy will have his Wrestling and Jujitsu ready by December now," Jon Jones tweeted.

I guess the cartoon energy will have his Wrestling and Jujitsu ready by December now 🥴 pic.twitter.com/LfRbCslZ3C — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 3, 2021

Jones' tweet is a response to Israel Adesanya's remarks on the potential super-fight against the former during an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani. The Last Stylebender was asked if he is interested in fighting Jon Jones in July 2021.

The UFC Middleweight Champion responded by saying that he wants the fight to take place in a sold-out arena with a crowd. Adesanya proposed a December date for the super-fight and also showed interest in going back to Middleweight to defend his title in the meantime.

"Man, with this whole Corona bullsh*t... Like, America's not really doing so well... Like New Zealand, with the whole Covid business. So unfortunately it might not be summer or July but there's still December 2021. It can happen then. But all I know is that this fight needs the crowd. I can't do that in an empty arena," said Israel Adesanya.

"I don't think that far ahead but now like I said I'm going down to 185lbs to defend my belt and there's still some cards I hold close to my chest," said Israel Adesanya.

Does Jon Jones want the super-fight against Israel Adesanya before December 2021?

Although Jon Jones' tweet comes across as an attempt to incite Israel Adesanya to agree to a closer date, it is nothing more than an attempt to get under The Last Stylebender's skin.

Adesanya is set to challenge Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. Win, lose or draw, Adesanya will most likely be busy sorting his business in the Middleweight and Light Heavyweight division for the majority of 2021.

Jon Jones has already made his move to Heavyweight and according to UFC president Dana White, Bones will fight the winner of heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and No.1 ranked contender, Francis Ngannou.

The potential super fight between the arch-rivals will probably take place in a weight class of Jones' choice. Both fighters have monumental challenges ahead and unless the pair takes care of the business in their respective bouts, all the speculations about the super fight should be laid to rest.