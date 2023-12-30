Jon Jones' former foe names grappler who could beat 'Bones' if he switched to MMA

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones could be bested by a former ADCC North American gold medalist if he switched to MMA, according to former UFC light heavyweight champion Rampage Jackson.

Jackson was in conversation with welterweight contender Gilbert Burns on the Jaxxon Podcast, when the two discussed wrestlers such as Gordon Ryan and Nicky Rod.

'Rampage' stated that the accomplished American submission grappler Nicky Rod could transition into MMA and has a chance of beating Jones. Burns agreed that Rod would stand a competitive chance.

The two said:

“I don’t think Gordon [Ryan] will ever go to MMA. No, I don’t think, I don’t think so. I think he’s doing too good, doing a lot of money right now," said Burns.

"Nicky Rod say he don’t want to go. But no disrespect to Jon Jones, but I think if anybody out there that can have a chance of beating Jones, I think it’s Nicky Rod. I’ve been, I’ve been really thinking about this because his wrestling is so good and his ground game is great. And that would be a good fight because Jon Jones is training with Gordon Ryan. Don’t you think that Nicky Rod can…?" Jackson asked.

"I think Nicky Rod can do very good", Burns replied.

Check out Gilbert Burns and Rampage Jackson's full conversation below:

Fabricio Werdum discusses Alex Pereira potentially fighting Jon Jones at heavyweight

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum weighed in on a potential move up to heavyweight for light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Pereira has fought in two divisions — middleweight and light heavyweight — and found championship success in both.

Werdum spoke on his podcast Nem me Viu last month and backed 'Poatan' for another move up with his biggest challenger being 'Bones'. Werdum stated that Jones will aim to take a potential fight to the ground to combat Pereira's knockout threat.

“I think Poatan would do well at heavyweight, too. I don’t know if he would become the champion, but he has already won two titles. He has the skills to do it, but it woulnd’t be right off the bat. It would depend on who he would have to face.

"I think it would be complicated if he faced Jon Jones, because he would take Poatan down, there’s no other way. He could knock out Jon Jones, but you can’t compare them. Poatan’s striking technique is much better, but if the fight goes to the ground, it gets complicated. I don’t doubt him on anything, though.” [h/t Bloody Elbow]