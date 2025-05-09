Jon Jones warned by former foe that BJJ ace Nicky Rodriguez could be his kryptonite

Jon Jones holds a record of 28-1-1 (1 No Contest). 'Bones' only defeat came via disqualification against Matt Hamill at The Ultimate Fighter 10 Finale in 2009 after landing several 12-6 elbows, a striking technique that was deemed illegal at the time.
The rules surrounding the 12-6 elbow have since been changed, and UFC CEO Dana White has attempted to get Jones' lone defeat scrubbed from his record, albeit unsuccessfully.
According to a former opponent of Jones', Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, there is one man who could genuinely topple the two-division UFC champion. Jackson stated that Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) star Nicky Rodriguez could potentially beat 'Bones' in a fight.
'Rampage' co-hosts the JAXXON PODCAST, where UFC fighter Gilbert Burns appeared as a guest. Burns has previously trained with Rodriguez, who has also previously appeared on the JAXXON PODCAST.
'Durinho' and Jackson discussed a hypothetical bout between Jones and 'NickyRod' with the video being posted to the podcast's official Instagram page. Jackson said this:
"Nicky Rod said he doesn't want to go [to MMA]. But no disrespect to Jon Jones, but I think if anybody can beat have a chance of beating Jones, I think it's Nicky Rod. I've really been thinking about this, because his wrestling is so good and his ground game is so good. That would be a good fight because Jones is training with Gordon [Ryan]."
Check out Quinton Jackson's comments below:
Jon Jones shares chilling prediction for fantasy matchup with Daniel Cormier at heavyweight
Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier shared one of the most bitter rivalries the UFC has ever seen. The pair competed twice in the octagon for light heavyweight glory, with 'Bones' winning both bouts.
Jones won the first fight via unanimous decision at UFC 182, before securing a KO finish in their rematch at UFC 214. The second fight was eventually overturned to a no-contest after 'Bones' failed a drug test.
The New York native has since moved up to heavyweight, where he reigns supreme, winning the belt against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. During a recent interview with YouTuber Geoffrey Woo, 'Bones' was asked how a matchup with Cormier would look at heavyweight.
He said this:
"I believe I beat Daniel Cormier at heavyweight worse than I beat him at light heavyweight. I feel like my speed has transferred over in way that his hasn't."
Catch Jon Jones' comments on facing Daniel Cormier at heavyweight below (18:05):