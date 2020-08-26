UFC president Dana White sees no reason why former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones couldn't be granted an immediate heavyweight title shot against the division's reigning champion Stipe Miocic, if the former moves up to heavyweight.

Jon Jones recently express the desire to move to heavyweight and challenge Stipe Miocic for the title and has even vacated his UFC light heavyweight title. Jon Jones announced the decision to vacate his title after Stipe Miocic beat Daniel Cormier in at UFC 252, and though Dana White previously said that Francis Ngannou is next in line for a shot at the heavyweight title, he does admit that things could play out differently if Jon Jones indeed moves up to heavyweight.

Speaking to the media following Tuesday’s edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, White acknowledged the fact that Jon Jones possesses a resume that demands an immediate title shot, even at a different weight class. Referring to referee Steve Mazzagatti, who disqualified Jones in 2009 against Matt Hamill, in what was the solitary defeat in Jones' career, White argued that Jones is actually unbeaten inside the Octagon.

“Of course. I mean realistically, Jon Jones is undefeated. He’s never been beat. (Steve) Mazzagatti is a guy who’s been out of this game for years, I don’t want to keep beating this guy up, but you know. You know. Jon Jones is undefeated,” White said.

Although White has accepted the fact that he is willing to grant Jon Jones an immediate title shot at heavyweight, the UFC frontman also said that he hasn't spoken to "Bones" regarding his plans for the future recently and that he has no idea about what the UFC #1 pound-for-pound fighter wants to do next.

“No, I haven’t. The last time we talked to Jon Jones, Jon Jones said he was going to take some time and do his things that he’s into right now and take some time. When there’s the right fight, he’ll give us a call,” White said. “I have no idea what he’s going to do.”