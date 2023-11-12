Jon Jones gives 13-word reaction to Tom Aspinall's title win amid requests to skip Stipe Miocic fight

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has reacted to Tom Aspinall's victory at UFC 295.

On a card where Jones was supposed to take on Stipe Miocic to defend his title, heavyweight contenders Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich locked horns for the interim championship. Going into the fight, Pavlovich was the favorite. However, Aspinall upset the odds by securing a knockout victory in the first round.

Reacting to Aspinall's victory, Jon Jones took to X (formerly Twitter) and congratulated the Brit:

"Tom congratulations on the interim heavyweight championship belt! That was an awesome performance!"

Jones was forced to pull out of the Miocic fight just weeks before the card due to an injury. The bout has been postponed and will most likely take place next year.

Do fans want to see Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall?

Following Tom Aspinall's incredible stoppage victory over Sergei Pavlovich, fans have been wondering how a potential matchup between the interim champion and Jon Jones would play out. They have even urged 'Bones' to skip his fight against Stipe Miocic to take on the Brit.

Fans flooded the comments section of Jones' X post congratulating Aspinall and called for a fight between the two.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

"Fight him, we don't want to see you fight an old Stipe."

"Forget Stipe, you should fight Tom next to unify the titles!"

"King you gotta step up your game You vs. Tom and you will solidify yourself as the greatest Fighter in all reality."

While fans are certainly hoping to see a potential fight between Jones and Aspinall, it is unlikely that 'Bones' will opt out of a fight against Miocic before taking on a different opponent.

That said, the division has become a whole lot interesting after Aspinall's win.

