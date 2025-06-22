Jon Jones issues cautionary message as he reportedly faces legal trouble amid UFC retirement 

Jon Jones recently gave his take when reports of him facing legal trouble circulated on the internet. This came after the announcement of Jones' retirement from mixed martial arts.

During UFC Baku's post-fight press conference this past weekend, Dana White spoke to reporters and revealed that Jones has retired from MMA after turning down interim champion Tom Aspinall for a title unification bout on several occasions.

But, Jones is back in the spotlight after being charged on June 17 with fleeing the scene of a minor accident in New Mexico in February earlier this year, according to MMA Fighting. The two-division champion will return to court for his bond arraignment on June 24. The Albuquerque Journal first reported the incident, stating that a woman and Jones were involved in a car accident with 'Bones' in the driver's seat when the crash occurred and the MMA superstar fled the scene on foot.

Trending

Jones told the authorities that the woman left his residence intoxicated and called him several times after the accident. However, according to police reports, the former heavyweight champion called the women's phone a total 13 times before the accident.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In a recent X post, Jones advised everyone not to believe anything they see online, writing:

"Keep in mind, even the media can get it wrong sometimes if they don’t have all the facts. Don’t believe everything you read online."

Expand Tweet

As for the MMA scene, the Jones vs. Aspinall drama has finally come to an end, with White announcing Aspinall as the new undisputed heavyweight champion during the aforementioned post-fight press conference, after Jones' declared his retirement on a phone call with the UFC CEO.

In response to the news, Aspinall took to social media and offered his thoughts, promising to be a more active champion.

''For you fans. It’s time to get this Heavyweight division going. An active Undisputed Champion''

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.