Jon Jones issues cautionary message as he reportedly faces legal trouble amid UFC retirement 

Jon Jones recently gave his take when reports of him facing legal trouble circulated on the internet. This came after the announcement of Jones' retirement from mixed martial arts.
During UFC Baku's post-fight press conference this past weekend, Dana White spoke to reporters and revealed that Jones has retired from MMA after turning down interim champion Tom Aspinall for a title unification bout on several occasions.
But, Jones is back in the spotlight after being charged on June 17 with fleeing the scene of a minor accident in New Mexico in February earlier this year, according to MMA Fighting. The two-division champion will return to court for his bond arraignment on June 24. The Albuquerque Journal first reported the incident, stating that a woman and Jones were involved in a car accident with 'Bones' in the driver's seat when the crash occurred and the MMA superstar fled the scene on foot.
Jones told the authorities that the woman left his residence intoxicated and called him several times after the accident. However, according to police reports, the former heavyweight champion called the women's phone a total 13 times before the accident.
In a recent X post, Jones advised everyone not to believe anything they see online, writing:
"Keep in mind, even the media can get it wrong sometimes if they don’t have all the facts. Don’t believe everything you read online."
As for the MMA scene, the Jones vs. Aspinall drama has finally come to an end, with White announcing Aspinall as the new undisputed heavyweight champion during the aforementioned post-fight press conference, after Jones' declared his retirement on a phone call with the UFC CEO.
In response to the news, Aspinall took to social media and offered his thoughts, promising to be a more active champion.
''For you fans. It’s time to get this Heavyweight division going. An active Undisputed Champion''