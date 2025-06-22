Was Jon Jones a true UFC pay-per-view superstar? Revisiting 'Bones's' legacy amid retirement

One of the UFC’s most gifted and polarizing fighters, Jon Jones, has officially retired after an extended stretch of uncertainty. Dana White announced that Tom Aspinall has been officially promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion status.

Jones retires as a two-division champion (not simultaneously) and is widely regarded as the greatest talent the sport has ever seen. But his exit also reignites an age-old debate. For all the accolades and dominance, was Jones truly a pay-per-view superstar? Let's explore the debate.

Exploring whether Jon Jones was a true UFC pay-per-view superstar

Throughout 15 events where figures are readily available (numbers from Taopolgy), Jones accumulated 7,000,000 total PPV buys with an average of 547,846 per event. His most successful outing came at UFC 214 in his rematch with Daniel Cormier, which drew 860,000 buys.

However, there are rumors that his maiden heavyweight fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 did over a million buys. Prominent MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz revealed the numbers via an X post.

Jones’ return to action against Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant 205-pound title registered around 700,000 buys. His 2012 bout with Rashad Evans at UFC 145 matched that number.

Meanwhile, Jones vs. Smith (UFC 235) did a solid 650,000, and his fight against Vitor Belfort (UFC 152) brought in 450,000. Other notable figures include 530,000 for his clash with Chael Sonnen (UFC 159), 520,000 against Rampage Jackson (UFC 135), and 485,000 vs. Lyoto Machida (UFC 140).

Compare that to Conor McGregor, whose UFC 229 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov drew a record-setting 2.4 million buys, or Brock Lesnar, who consistently topped the 1 million mark during his peak years. Even Ronda Rousey had multiple cards that cracked seven digits.

Jones, despite being widely acknowledged as the most skilled fighter in UFC history, hovered in the 400k to 700k range.

Jon Jones was a reliable pay-per-view draw

So was Jon Jones a massive PPV star? His numbers reflect steady performance. A case can be made that his floor was high, but his ceiling was never as explosive as others. He had the rivalry with Daniel Cormier to thank for his best-selling events.

Beyond that, he lacked the magnetic crossover appeal that made names like Conor McGregor household fixtures. Some of that can be attributed to long absences and legal battles.

The UFC will definitely miss the drawing power of Jones in the United States. However, the sport moves forward, with stars like Sean O’Malley, Ilia Topuria, and Tom Aspinall stepping up as the next headline acts.

The promotion is better equipped now than ever to manufacture buzz and fill arenas. Jones was perhaps the bridge between eras, which is why fans wanted him to fight Aspinall. That being said, he leaves behind a legacy and a resume full of records that would be hard to break.

