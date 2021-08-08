Jon Jones, Jan Blachowicz, and others react to Ciryl Gane's domination of Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

Ciryl Gane displayed yet another striking masterclass in his seventh UFC outing. The 31-year-old fighter decimated Derrick Lewis on his home turf in Houston, Texas, at UFC 265 tonight. Gane is now the interim heavyweight champion of the UFC and is the first French native to have achieved the feat.

MMA Twitterverse is abuzz with appreciation for Ciryl Gane's massive victory tonight. Gane was a betting underdog coming into the bout, which makes his win over the hard-hitting Derrick Lewis all the more impressive.

Former heavyweight king Daniel Cormier believes Ciryl Gane's agility despite being a heavyweight is unprecedented. DC mentioned he is awaiting 'Bon Gamin' and undisputed champion Francis Ngnannou to throw down next:

He’s a real problem! I’m super excited about the unification fight! If I am team @francis_ngannou I’m game plan meeting right now! We haven’t seen a heavyweight like this with these abilities! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 8, 2021

Polish powerhouse Jan Blachowicz also lauded Gane's "flawless" victory over Lewis at UFC 265:

Jon Jones, who has his eyes set on conquering the 265 lbs division down the line, was also keenly watching tonight's pay-per-view:

Great fights tonight 👏🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 8, 2021

Ace boxing coach Teddy Atlas hailed Ciryl Gane for his brilliant execution:

Brain more powerful than brawn. Brilliant plan and execution by @ciryl_gane #UFC265 #UFC — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 8, 2021

UFC fighters Volkan Oezdemir and Belal Muhammad have lauded Gane's impeccable performance:

Two fights in a row ciryl doesn’t have a scratch on his face — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 8, 2021

Jones vs Francis vs gane vs stipe fatal four way match — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 8, 2021

Derek Brunson and Jimi Manuwa are eager to see Gane lock horns with Francis Ngannou for the undisputed strap:

Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane is going to be something else . Shiiii Dana what’s your cashapp, take my money right now 😂😂😂 #ufc265 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 8, 2021

Sick performance by Gane against Lewis. This sets up a massive showdown with the champ @francis_ngannou ! Who u guys got ? — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 8, 2021

Welterweight Mike Perry congratulated France for winning its first championship:

France wins the interim heavyweight title. 👏 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 8, 2021

Ciryl Gane creates history on many levels at UFC 265

Gane utterly dominated Lewis from the opening bell. 'The Black Beast' hardly threw any significant strikes of note in three rounds, as he was always in retreat due to Gane's imposing pressure. 'Bon Gamin' used his superior striking acumen to keep Lewis' powerful right hand at bay throughout the fight. The undefeated fighter ultimately stopped Lewis in his tracks in the third frame.

Check out the impressive finish below:

Not only has 'Bon Gamin' become the first French native to secure a UFC title, the MMA Factory pupil also set a record-breaking +82 striking differential tonight. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Gane's striking differential is the largest ever in a UFC heavyweight title fight.

Ciryl Gane's +82 significant strike differential is the largest ever in a UFC heavyweight title fight, per @ESPNStatsInfo. #UFC265 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 8, 2021

Gane will undoubtedly be one of the toughest, if not the toughest, challenge for Francis Ngannou. Fans can expect fireworks when the two hard-hitting heavyweights share the octagon.

Impressive performance from Gane !

He's now a legit contender.

See you soon boy. When you know you know. #ufc265 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 8, 2021

