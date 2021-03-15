Jon Jones jokes about steroids turning him into "quite the shooter"

Jon Jones may be on a temporary hiatus but is making up for all the action with his exploits outside the octagon. In a recent post on Twitter, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion is seen taking to one of his favorite hobbies - shooting. Tweeting about the same in a since-deleted post, 'Bones' said:

"Man all these steroids are turning me into quite the shooter!"

Jones has been charged with multiple doping violations and seemingly thought it fitting to indulge in a little sarcasm. Following his exit from the 205-pound division, Jon Jones is now looking to move up to the heavyweight division in order to cement his legacy as the organization's greatest.

Catch the shooting video here!

Being the youngest champion in UFC history, Jon Jones is arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of the modern era. Etching his name as a worthy title holder, the 33-year old has amassed eleven title defenses during his run as the 205-pound king. However, a series of speed bumps outside the octagon would render him fighting for his place as a rightful champion.

Jon Jones gets engulfed by USADA

The feud between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier is widely regarded as one of the most controversial rivalries of all time. However, their matchups were always rigged with uncanny situations. Leading upto their rematch at UFC 200, Jones was found to have tested positive for hormone and metabolic modulators. The United States Anti-Doping Agency quickly issued a 1-year suspension citing Jones' substance use, pushing the rematch to a later date.

Jon Jones would make his much-anticipated return against Daniel Cormier on July 29th, 2017, at a sold out arena in Anaheim, California. Although Jones would go on to win the vacant title, the decision to overturn the result to a no-contest came subsequent to yet another drug violation. Facing an 18-month suspension in lieu of the matter, Jones stayed out of action until his return at UFC 232's main event.

Making light of the many doping charges, it seems as though Jon Jones was simply revisiting his past to prove his mettle. Currently, Jon Jones is using his time off to beef-up at the gym for his upcoming jump to the heavyweight divsion.

Advertisement

Here! Take a peak at Jon Jones' preparations going into his expected move-up to heavyweight.

Strength is never a weakness pic.twitter.com/pBSO7SVeTd — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 23, 2021