That's the UFC for you, it's as real as it gets - Jon Jones reacts to Leon Edwards' shocking head kick KO win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Jon Jones has weighed in on Leon Edwards' unbelievable win against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It has been several days since the upset, but the MMA world is still buzzing. Jones used the knockout to remind everyone that the UFC is as real as it gets.

Jones went on his Instagram story and posted a video of him watching the UFC 278 main event. While watching the unforgettable knockout, the former light heavyweight champion had this to say:

"Just now getting around to watching these fights, man. It's pretty wild. That's the UFC for you. It's as real as it gets. Nothing else like it."

Jones is right about moments like Edwards' head kick knockout separating MMA from other sports. 'Rocky' had such a long journey to the title shot and was less than a minute away from losing by decision.

However, one head kick changed his life forever. Not many sports allow you to get dominated for most of the match and then win in the last minute.

Jon Jones wants his first heavyweight title fight to be similar to his first light heavyweight title fight

Jones is getting closer and closer to making his heavyweight debut after taking two years to transform his body. His opponent is not official, but rumors have him matched up against Stipe Miocic for the interim title or Francis Ngannou for the undisputed title.

The former light heavyweight champion went on Twitter and had this to say about his expectations for a potential heavyweight title fight:

"My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight. Pure domination"

Jones' first light heavyweight title fight was against Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua, where 'Bones' demolished the Brazilian and finished him in the third round. If the former light heavyweight champion can have the same success at heavyweight, it will be hard to argue against him being the greatest fighter of all time.

