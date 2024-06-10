Jon Jones makes statement on Men's Mental Health Awareness Month

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, recently urged people to talk to one another about mental health concerns. This comes on the Men's Mental Health Awareness Month (June), which focuses on addressing mental health issues of men around the world.

Men's Health Week is an annual event that promotes awareness of the physical and mental health difficulties that men confront. Men's mental health concerns are often overlooked when discussing their overall well-being, but it's important to address them as well.

It is observed annually from June 12 to June 18, which also includes Father's Day. The goal of this week-long festival, which falls in the middle of June, is to raise awareness of the specific health challenges that men confront while also promoting men's general well-being. This week serves as a reminder that men's physical and emotional health should come first. Additionally, it inspires individuals, groups, and institutions to act to address these issues.

Jones recently took to X and expressed his thoughts on Men's mental health issues, writing:

''Men’s mental health awareness month. Make sure you take your time out to encourage a homie.''

Jones previously raised awareness about mental health on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. As the world worked together to combat the global epidemic, people were advised to stay at home and quarantine themselves to prevent the sickness from spreading.

In a video, the former UFC light heavyweight champion spoke extensively about the significance of mental health, claiming that only a positive mindset will help people get through difficult times. Captioning his Instagram post, Jones wrote:

''We all got warrior spirit, time to let it shine through #quarantinewithafighter''

Although the fight has not yet been formally announced, Jones and Stipe Miocic have hinted that they will square off at UFC 309, which is scheduled to happen in November 2024 at Madison Square Garden.

When Jon Jones revealed that he received counseling for all of his foolish actions

Jon Jones has a history of legal issues, as evidenced by numerous incidents throughout his successful career. Before UFC 285, 'Bones' opened up on his plans to make amends for past mistakes.

The 36-year-old American failed multiple drug tests and received punishment for using performance-enhancing medications. In an interview with BT Sport last year, Jones expressed regret for his past conduct and detailed his plans to move forward, saying:

''Everyone knows I've had a lot of ups and downs in my career. I've learned to forgive myself for some of the dumb things that I've done and received a lot of counseling and a lot of prayers. A lot of meditation and self-reflection... I've come to terms that all of us humans, we do dumb sh*t."

