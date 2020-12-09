Jon Jones moved to UFC heavyweight division to be 'intimidated' again

Earlier this year, Jon Jones vacated the UFC light heavyweight title that he had held for almost a decade on and off, in order to move up to heavyweight. The belt was later picked up by Jan Blachowicz, the current 205 pounds champ.

Since then, he has trained meticulously, which shows in the pictures he shared on Instagram of his 240 lbs. physique. But why did Jon Jones take such a decision after he already had cemented such a legacy in the light heavyweight division?

"Bones" answered to Marc Raimondi of ESPN in an interview which also detailed his fitness regime for the move.

Jon Jones on why he decided to move to heavyweight

The former UFC 205 pounds Champion shared that the light heavyweight division was not motivating him enough anymore. He had gone through most of the contenders, sometimes twice, and lacked the "urgency" in most of his recent fights.

Jon Jones decided to take up the challenge of moving up to heavyweight and proving himself all over again against fighters who are bigger, heavier, and "intimidating."

"The light heavyweight division was fun, but I just wasn't scared of those guys anymore. Like, none of them. And I think it showed in some of my performances. Obviously, I still trained hard. But there was no urgency in some of my last fights. With these next guys I'm going to be going up against, I respect these guys. These guys are intimidating -- they're intimidating as s---. It just gets me up in a whole different way."

Jon Jones' move to heavyweight was motivated by a desire to be intimidated again 🦴



(via @marc_raimondi) pic.twitter.com/0XYUOTj3sY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 8, 2020

Jon Jones is committed to this project with his whole life. It means more to him than just taking the heavyweight title. The belt is obviously the goal, but he is ready to prove that he is by far the best fighter in the history of MMA.

Advertisement

Khabib Nurmagomedov's recent retirement stirred up the MMA GOAT conversation. UFC replaced Jon Jones as the top pound-for-pound fighter with "The Eagle", and Jones did not leave any stone unturned to criticize the move on Twitter.

This is number one bullshit https://t.co/Mtkvyc32NZ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 27, 2020

By winning the heavyweight gold, Jon Jones plans on ending all debate about who is the Greatest of All Time.

"I just want there to be no debate when I'm done. I do feel like I've had a great light heavyweight career. I'm by far the greatest light heavyweight. And in my heart, I do feel like I'm the best fighter in this sport's history. But I just don't want there to be any debate. And one way I can do that is by capturing this heavyweight crown, and that's exactly what I'm going to do."

However, Jon Jones is not thinking about any opponent right now. His sole focus is on improving himself and getting ready to take over the heavyweight division.