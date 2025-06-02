Jon Jones names childhood celebrity crush and picks UFC legend to help him survive being stranded on island

In a recent appearance on the DeepCut podcast, Jon Jones answered a series of questions. Among the topics he addressed were his childhood celebrity crush and who, out of anybody, he would select to accompany him on a deserted island. When it came to his childhood celebrity crush, he named singer Alicia Keys.

The two, though, aren't that different in terms of age, as only seven years separate the Jones from the 44-year-old Keys. Furthermore, Jones turns 38 next month, shortening the gap to just six years. Nevertheless, she was the first name that popped up in his mind:

"Alicia Keys. Alicia Keys."

As far as who he would have alongside him if he were stranded on an island, he selected fellow all-time MMA great Georges St-Pierre, whose intelligence he hailed as a desirable quality:

"I would bring Georges St-Pierre. Cause not only is he tough, but he's intelligent. He's a thinker."

Check out Jon Jones' answers below (1:16:38):

Jones' sitdown on the DeepCut podcast has produced various moments, but the MMA fandom has grown increasingly frustrated with his conduct as the UFC heavyweight champion. In particular, many are calling for him to be stripped of the title due to his inactivity and lack of commitment to fighting.

This is largely due to his reluctance to fight Tom Aspinall, who is the current interim UFC heavyweight champion and a man Jones claims to dislike so much that he refuses to do business with him, recognizing that if he were to fight Aspinall, he would be gifting the Englishman his most lucrative matchup.

Jon Jones' relationship with the MMA fandom has soured

Whether it's due to him mocking the MMA fandom's desire to see him fight Tom Aspinall or taking swings at the Englishman himself, Jon Jones has sparked the fury of fans online. Recently, one fan criticized him for trolling before claiming it would make an eventual Jones loss more satisfying. Naturally, Jones responded:

"How many years have you been waiting now?"

Expand Tweet

Jones has also teased fans about his retirement. He has expressed very little interest in returning to fight the likes of Aspinall, but is also unwilling to relinquish the heavyweight belt. The UFC, for its part, has not yet made any official announcements regarding the heavyweight division's landscape.

