"Jon Jones would be the number one" - Dana White share hilarious take on whether Ilia Topuria should be UFC's P4P No.1 fighter

Dana White recently shared his opinion, humorously advocating for Jon Jones' status as the number one pound-for-pound fighter. This comes after Ilia Topuria's dominating performance at UFC 317.

'El Matador' became the new UFC lightweight champion after defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 via knockout. With this victory, Topuria also joined the distinguished list of fighters who held titles in two divisions within the leading MMA promotion.

During the post-fight press conference, White was asked whether Topuria deserves the number one pound-for-pound status after UFC 317. In response, the UFC CEO said:

"You guys determine who the number one pound for pound is. If I did, Jon Jones would be the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world."

Check out Dana White's comments below (14:02):

Dana White shares two cents on Ilia Topuria after UFC 317

Ilia Topuria's victory over Charles Oliveira marked the third consecutive knockout win streak for the second time in his UFC career. Before defeating Oliveira, 'El Matador' had also delivered brutal knockouts against Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

In the aforementioned press conference, Dana White also reflected on Topuria's last three victories. Describing him as a "star", the UFC CEO said:

"If you look at what he's accomplished in his last three fights, tonight was like his big coming-out party. He moved up to win another title and did it in spectacular fashion. You couldn't do it any better. Like some [Muhammad] Ali sh*t, saying, 'I'm going to knock him out in the first round.' And viciously knocks him out in the first round. I think tonight was his big night. We have a star in our hands." [13:10]

