Jon Jones offered UFC White House alternative, Jiri Prochazka confirms UFC 320 backup spot, Dricus du Plessis' path to victory: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Jon Jones’ potential return at the historic UFC White House event took a strange turn after being offered a wild alternative fight.Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka is locked in for UFC 320 as both a main card fighter and official title fight backup. And as Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis prepare for their middleweight clash at UFC 319, a prominent UFC analyst broke down the path to victory for the South African. Here’s what’s happening across the MMA world today.Jon Jones offered alternative fight amidst UFC White House return plansJon Jones is aiming to fight on the UFC White House card next year. After cutting short his 2025 retirement to re-enter the UFC’s testing pool, ‘Bones’ made it clear he’s eyeing a return at the July 4, 2026, UFC mega card hosted on White House grounds.But things took a strange turn over the weekend when boxing promoter Al Siesta offered Jones an alternative matchup against Fedor Emelianenko. However, Jones politely declined the offer.He likened the Russian legend to Anderson Silva and fighters who inspired him rather than opponents he’d want to harm.Check out the X post below:Jiri Prochazka set as UFC 320 main event backup Jiri Prochazka is pulling double duty at UFC 320. Not only is the former light heavyweight champ scheduled to face Khalil Rountree Jr. on the main card, he’s also been named the official backup for the event’s main event, which features a title rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.This setup means Prochazka must hit the 205-pound championship weight, just in case disaster strikes and he’s called in to fight for the title. While he’s never faced Ankalaev, Prochazka has unfinished business with Pereira, having lost to the Brazilian twice already.His recent knockout win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 proved he’s still a top contender. If his services as a backup aren’t required, his fight with Rountree could determine the next title challenger.Din Thomas details Dricus du Plessis’ path to beating Khamzat ChimaevThe MMA world is split on predicting UFC 319’s middleweight title clash between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. While many expect Chimaev to dominate early, UFC analyst Din Thomas says the key lies in how du Plessis handles the grappling.In a recent conversation with MMA reporter Mike Bohn, Thomas called it a “terrible idea” for du Plessis to challenge Chimaev in wrestling exchanges.He said:&quot;I really do believe this comes down to DDP [du Plessis] challenging Khamzat on the floor. You have to be able to grapple with Khamzat if you want to have any chance of winning. That's the reality of it. All of these guys, they try to get away from him... He is going to get you. You might as well get it out of the way.&quot;He added:&quot;I don't think it's a bad strategy, or even be surprised if DDP shot on him. He might not get the takedown, but you've got to show you can grapple with him. Like, if you want to trade with him, make him feel that's the only option of winning.&quot;Check out Din Thomas' comments below (33:30):