"It’s really not robbery if you let someone do it" - Jon Jones opens up on getting 'robbed of millions' by the UFC and Dana White

Given the accomplishments and accolades Jon Jones has earned during his illustrious UFC career, he could be considered one of the most underpaid fighters in the sport.

A longtime light heavyweight kingpin, Jones has competed a total of 28 times and has career earnings under $10 million. A fan recently pointed out the arguably unjust pay he received during his prime years in the promotion by UFC president Dana White. Jones responded:

"It’s really not robbery if you let someone do it, I wasn’t equipped for the position I was in."

Jon Jones (26-1-1 NC) has been locked in a pay dispute with Dana White since relinquishing his light heavyweight title and announcing a move to heavyweight to potentially take on Francis Ngannou. Jones laid out the condition that the company would have to pay him what he believes he is worth. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any progress towards making the fight happen beyond Jones expressing interest in returning in the second quarter of 2022.

BONY @JonnyBones Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, Ufc and most importantly you fans. Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, Ufc and most importantly you fans.

BONY @JonnyBones The last I spoke with @UFC about my salary there was no negotiating. If that ever changes, i’d love to come back and compete again as a heavyweight. Until then, I’ll be enjoying Ufc has a fan and doing my best to take care of my family and community careproject.org The last I spoke with @UFC about my salary there was no negotiating. If that ever changes, i’d love to come back and compete again as a heavyweight. Until then, I’ll be enjoying Ufc has a fan and doing my best to take care of my family and community careproject.org

When Jon Jones sounded off on Dana White for unfair pay

Earlier this year, Jon Jones appeared on 'Steve-O’s Wild Ride' and sounded off on Dana White for not paying the athletes their real worth. Here's what Jones said:

“I don’t want to fight soon. I have no interest in fighting in the UFC until I get paid what I believe I’m worth. I think that eventually the UFC will realize that they’re being stubborn. They will realize that they have a special athlete in me. I know so many fighters that are living in the Jackson’s MMA gym because they can’t afford their own apartment. So this is sad. And if I have to have a bad relationship with Dana, sit out for two or three years… to bring light to what’s happening then these are the things that people remember you for more than winning belts.”

You can catch Jon Jones' full interview on Steve-O’s Wild Ride below:

Also Read Article Continues below

According to The Sports Daily, Jon Jones' estimated UFC career earnings sum up to $7,230,000, with his biggest payday to date coming from his second encounter with Daniel Cormier, earning him $580,000. Jones' most recent clash against Dominic Reyes in February 2020 earned him $540,000, the same amount he earned for his two previous clashes against Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith.

Edited by Jack Cunningham