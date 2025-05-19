Jon Jones points his finger at the UFC amid delays in Tom Aspinall fight negotiations: “No clue why they haven’t shared them”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been the target of much fan criticism in 2025 due to his nonchalant attitude towards fighting interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. However, 'Bones' recently shared a telling piece of information, claiming that his fighting plans have been communicated to the UFC, and that it's the promotion's duty to share the news.

Jones won the heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. He was set to defend the title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 before Jones tore his pectoral tendon during training camp. An interim title fight between Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich was scheduled for UFC 295 instead, with the Brit winning by KO in Round 1.

Following the event, fans and pundits called for a title unification bout between Jones and Aspinall. However, 'Bones' and Miocic was rescheduled for UFC 309, whilst the interim champion was forced to defend his title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.

With both fighters having successfully defended their respective titles, there is an even greater push from fans, as well as Aspinall, for a heavyweight title unification bout.

Jones has not appeared particularly keen on accepting the bout, stating that a win over the Brit would not improve the two-division champion's legacy. The New York native was recently accused by a fan online of not wanting to fight Aspinall, and he responded with this:

"Y'all barkin' up the wrong tree, I told the UFC my plans a long time ago. I have no clue why they haven't shared them with you guys yet."

Check out Jon Jones' post below:

Dana White shares positive update on potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight

Tom Aspinall's continued pursuit of a title unification bout against Jon Jones may pay off in 2025 following UFC CEO Dana White's recent update regarding their potential clash.

The interim champion has accused 'Bones' of avoiding a fight with him on several occasions. The verbal taunts have drawn several responses from the two-division title holder, who dismissed the achievements of Aspinall on the few occasions he has discussed a potential bout with the Brit.

During a recent Instagram Live session, White shared an update on Jones vs. Aspinall. The clip was posted to X by UFC on TNT Sports, where he said:

"I told you guys already, we'll get Aspinall vs. Jones done. Jon Jones vs. [Tom Aspinall], the heavyweight fight will happen. Just relax, I'll announce that soon."

Check out Dana White's update on the heavyweight title fight below:

