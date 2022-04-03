"My plan is to be in peak condition come June/July" - Jon Jones reveals when he'll be ready to return to the octagon

Jon Jones has revealed when he plans on reaching peak physical condition to make his return to the octagon.

Former light heavyweight champion Jones has been prepping for a move up to heavyweight for over a year now. With champion Francis Ngannou recovering from recent knee surgery, the division might have to move on.

UFC president Dana White said that if Ngannou is sidelined for a while, Jones could slide right into an interim title shot in his divisional debut. 'Bones' has now provided an update on when that first appearance in his new weight class may come.

'Bones' posted photos of him training on social media on Saturday. A fan replied, asking:

"You been offered a fight yet?"

In a positive update, Jones replied:

"Nope, but my plan is to be in peak condition come June/ July"

Jones is considered to be the greatest fighter of all time by many fans and critics alike. He holds many UFC records in the light heavyweight division, including the most title defenses, most wins, longest win streak and most submission victories.

Jon Jones admits Dominick Reyes fight showed him that his time at light heavy weight was over

Jon Jones also reflected on his most recent stint as the UFC light heavyweight champion. He disclosed that after his last fight with Dominick Reyes, it was time to move on.

His last octagon outing came at UFC 247 against Reyes and culminated in a result that was highly disputed. A good number of fans and pundits believe the challenger should’ve gotten the nod on the scorecards.

In a social media post, Jones himself admitted to losing his fire during his final fights as the UFC’s dominant light heavyweight champion. He said:

"My candle for light heavyweight blew out, it showed in my last fight, instead of being discouraged by a bad performance, I’m stoked about this new season. New energy. My time at LWH was over, I see that more clear today than ever."

The 34-year-old has so far spent the last year-and-a-half preparing for his long-awaited heavyweight debut. He thinks another title run is pretty much in the bag.

It’s been a while since Jones put on a dominant showing inside the octagon. Since his 2018 TKO win over Alexander Gustafsson to reclaim the light heavyweight title, the 34-year-old's performances have been deemed satisfactory at best by many fans and critics.

He'll look to re-ignite his dominance when he enters the cage as a heavyweight.

