Jon Jones made his highly-anticipated return to the octagon in November as he defeated Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO at UFC 309 to defend his heavyweight title for the first time.

Ad

Despite hinting at retirement leading up to the bout, he has since shared that he will continue his illustrious mixed martial arts career.

'Bones' recently reacted to a post from ESPN MMA, which suggested two-man tag team matchups, including one in which he teamed up with interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. The Instagram post was shared with the caption:

"Imagine if the UFC did 2 man tag team matchups 🤯 These teams would be unstoppable 🔥 🎨[ @ifonlymma]".

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Jones responded to the post, expressing his support of the idea:

"Could you imagine, wouldn’t that be cool 😎🤪"

Check out the post from ESPN MMA and the response from Jon Jones below:

Ad

Jon Jones' response

Jones has been in talks with the UFC regarding a potential title unification bout against Aspinall, with reports suggesting that he has requested a $30 million payday. The heavyweight champion has shared that he is content with ending his illustrious mixed martial arts career, however, he would be willing to return to the octagon for the right price.

Ad

Ilia Topuria picks Jon Jones as the greatest fighter of all-time

Jon Jones is widely considered to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, however, there have been others who have seen their names thrown into the mix. Ilia Topuria recently made it clear that he doesn't believe any other fighter compares to 'Bones'.

Speaking on the Full Send Podcast, the featherweight champion stated:

Ad

"The first one has to be Jon Jones. You have to give the credit to that man because, to me, it's too funny when I see people comparing him with the Dagestani guys. Even with Khabib [Nurmagomedov], with Islam [Makhachev]. All the respect to all the champions, but for example, Khabib he has, how many, 14, 15 fights in the UFC? Jon Jones has 15 title defenses."

Ad

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on the greatest of all-time debate below:

Expand Tweet

Jones holds a plethora of UFC records, including most title bout wins, most title defenses, and longest reign as pound-for-pound champion. He has been widely labeled as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, including by UFC CEO Dana White and nearly every other fighter who has seen their name thrown into the conversation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.