Jon Jones reacts to potential super fight against Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones has been hinting at making a move to heavyweight for almost a year now. Following Francis Ngannou's victory over Stipe Miocic tonight, 'Bones' is ready to challenge the new champ if the money is right.

The former light heavyweight champion sent out a tweet stating "show me the money" soon after Francis Ngannou KO'd Cleveland's Stipe Miocic. 'Bones' concurred with UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who labeled Jones vs Ngannou the biggest fight in UFC history. Jones had also tweeted "Lets play baby", which he later deleted.

To make the transition to the 265-lbs bracket, Jon Jones will certainly negotiate with the UFC to be fairly compensated. The P4P No. 1 relinquished the LHW title last year after reportedly not getting paid enough by the promotion.

"I tarnished you? You’ve done a very good job of tarnishing you."



Dana White had a strong reply to @JonnyBones' latest comments about getting "Deontay Wilder" money. #UFCVegas | Full interview: https://t.co/HMgZnSOnZ6 pic.twitter.com/Ne9FBMSGAu — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) May 31, 2020

Following the bold move, UFC president Dana White agreed for Jones to step down from LHW and chase the heavyweight title next. Speaking on ESPN's First Take, White confirmed that Jones will be next in line to face the winner at UFC 260:

"Jones has been training for this moment for a while now. He's been putting on weight... and preparing to move up to heavyweight. I'm sure he'll be watching closely on Saturday night and then, whoever wins, we'll figure out when this fight happens. Assuming what makes the most sense, it's Jones vs the winner (of UFC260) sometime in the fall," Dana White said.

But it looks like Jon Jones will only agree to fight Ngannou if the UFC presents a lucrative deal. The former champion is eager to face the new champion for the right amount of money:

If anyone is wondering if I really want to fight, the answer is yes. I also really want to get paid. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Jon Jones assures a leap to Heavyweight next

Dana White is not certain how things will unfold if Jon Jones steps into the cage with Francis Ngannou. After Ngannou's terrific knockout tonight, the UFC president jokingly said Jon Jones should consider moving to 185 lbs.

Dana White at the post-fight press conference: "If I'm Jon Jones and I'm at home watching this fight, I'm moving down to 185" — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 28, 2021

Jon Jones gave a prompt reply to Dana White's remarks on Twitter. 'Bones' asserted that he has been gaining weight over the past year just to make his UFC heavyweight debut.

Go to 185? I didn’t gain all this weight for no reason 😂 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021